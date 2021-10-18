VODA.ai Announces New Products, Partnership with RedZone Robotics to Support Decision-Making Through Artificial Intelligence

BOSTON, Oct. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- VODA.ai expands its award-winning decision-support to AI-guided wastewater asset management, and a partnership with RedZone Robotics. VODA.ai's machine learning engine, daVinci ML, now predicts wastewater incidents and pipeline issues to help utilities avoid failures. It also provides virtual condition assessments for wastewater infrastructure. As more utilities manage wastewater infrastructure proactively rather than reactively, VODA.ai's daVinci enables them to use a scientific approach to prioritize action.

RedZone Robotics, a leader in wastewater infrastructure management, has selected VODA.ai as their exclusive artificial intelligence software provider to add to their best-in-class solutions and quality products. VODA.ai is honored to partner with RedZone Robotics and provide exceptional decision support tools to utilities.

VODA.ai's daVinci ML machine learning engine supports RedZone Robotics' commitment to expert decision-making through a wide range of products and services for customers to improve their operations, construction, and maintenance projects. Many utilities choose which pipes to inspect and replace based on pipe age, failure history, or material. These educated guesses are significantly less accurate than rankings produced by the daVinci ML engine.

"Managing wastewater infrastructure is tricky business. Asset managers have their work cut out for them when it comes to knowing where to look first," says Dave Petrosky, CEO of RedZone Robotics. "Some sewer systems have thousands of miles of pipe. With VODA.ai, we can now help utilities with limited infrastructure budgets accurately pinpoint exactly where to inspect first. We can also determine, with a high degree of accuracy, the condition of segments of the system that are difficult to access and inspect."

The daVinci ML technology identifies infrastructure segments more likely to fail in the future, provides tools to help calculate and understand the consequence of failure and the associated business risk, and provides the remaining useful life for every pipe in a network. With these insights, utilities can prioritize rehabilitation or replacement and target areas for monitoring or condition assessment. Furthermore, utilities can use reports powered by daVinci ML to understand how much capital investment they will require over the long term and where to target resources to reduce service disruptions and failures. This makes it easier for utilities to plan their operating and engineering programs by tailoring their course of action and focusing their resources on the highest-risk assets.

"The team at RedZone Robotics is a great partner for us. Their industry leadership will help VODA.ai with greater market access and delivery of additional benefits to utilities. By creating this partnership, we will work with their talented team to support smarter decision making and continue to serve utilities," said George Demosthenous, CEO at VODA.ai.

RedZone Robotics was founded in 1987 with a commercial focus on condition assessment robots in support of mining, nuclear, and other industries with partners like the US Departments of Energy and Defense, NASA, several major universities, national laboratories, and numerous diverse commercial entities. They are leaders in delivering technologies, systems, and components that make collecting information easier and more beneficial to utilities and their customers.

About VODA.ai: VODA.ai uses artificial intelligence to virtually assess the condition of water and sewer mains helping water utilities make smart decisions based on science. VODA.ai's patent-pending technology discovers patterns from infrastructure and enables science-based decision-making. VODA.ai is a Software as a Service company serving utilities worldwide and it's headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

