Alzheimer's Association Part the Cloud Gala Raises More Than $33 Million Business leaders, tech titans, professional athletes, and philanthropists came together to raise awareness and money for Alzheimer's research.

CHICAGO, Oct. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- More than $33 million was raised Saturday, October 16 at the 2021 Part the Cloud Gala, held at a private residence in Woodside, California, to fund cutting-edge Alzheimer's research. Founded in 2012 by Michaela "Mikey" Hoag with the Alzheimer's Association, Part the Cloud is a global movement to accelerate scientific progress in Alzheimer's research. The evening was emceed by CNBC's "TechCheck" co-anchor Deirdre Bosa and featured a musical performance by multi-platinum singer-songwriter Andy Grammer.

Alzheimer's Association Logo (PRNewsfoto/Alzheimer's Association)

Hoag and event co-chairs Stephanie Harman and Heather Pietsch were joined by nearly 275 guests comprised of philanthropists and luminaries including Steph and Ayesha Curry, Braden Bishop, Tina and Steve Bono, and Reed Hastings and Patty Quillin. The evening's presenting corporate sponsor was Stephen Silver. Stanlee Gatti of Stanlee R. Gatti Designs donated his event consultant services to the event.

"In nearly 10 years, we have raised more than $60 million for Alzheimer's research," said Hoag. "And, we hit a new record with this year's event, raising more than $33 million in the last two years – a remarkable testament to the strength of Part the Cloud and our invaluable donors. When we launched Part the Cloud, we set a big, bold goal to end Alzheimer's – and we get closer to achieving that goal with every new study we fund through the Alzheimer's Association. We are overwhelmed by the generosity of the Bay Area community, and I am inspired by the women on the committee who stand with me to eradicate Alzheimer's."

Since its inception, Part the Cloud has raised over $60 million for Alzheimer's research, awarding 59 trials, which have gone on to receive $940 million in additional funding from other sources. With 100 percent of the proceeds from Part the Cloud going directly to Alzheimer's Association research efforts, Part the Cloud funding allows the Alzheimer's Association to propel bold, high-reward research aimed at uncovering underlying brain cell changes, timely diagnosis and new treatments for Alzheimer's and all other dementia. In 2019, Bill Gates partnered with Part the Cloud and raised $10 million to help further the cause.

"With Mikey at the helm of Part the Cloud, we are able to fund disease-altering research aimed with the highest probability of slowing, stopping or ultimately curing Alzheimer's disease," said Harry Johns, president and CEO, Alzheimer's Association. "On behalf of the entire Alzheimer's Association, we thank Mikey and the Part the Cloud steering committee for their fearless and tireless work. Together, we will achieve our vision of a world without Alzheimer's and all other dementia."

The 2021 Part the Cloud Gala committee members included Stephanie Harman and Heather Pietsch, Ellen Drew, Dana Eckert, Sue Foley, Mikey Hoag, Lauren Koenig, Laurie Kraus Lacob, Anne Lawler, Lisa Mooring, Debbie Robbins, Paula Robichaud, Mary Stevens, and Hilary Valentine.

PHOTOS: Available upon request

PHOTO CREDIT: Alzheimer's Association | Photographer: Drew Altizer Photography

For more information on Part the Cloud and its impact, visit alz.org/PartTheCloud .

About the Alzheimer's Association®

The Alzheimer's Association leads the way to end Alzheimer's and all other dementia — by accelerating global research, driving risk reduction and early detection, and maximizing quality care and support. Our vision is a world without Alzheimer's and all other dementia®. For more information, visit alz.org or call the 24/7 Helpline at 800.272.3900.

Alzheimer's Association Part the Cloud logo (PRNewsfoto/Alzheimer’s Association)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Alzheimer’s Association