AXA XL announces regional environmental leaders; adds pollution insurance underwriter in Atlanta

NEW YORK, Oct. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- AXA XL's Environmental insurance business today announced two new regional management appointments and the addition of new pollution underwriting expertise in its Atlanta office.

Joseph Madigan has been appointed Head of Environmental for the East Region of AXA XL's North America Environmental Insurance business. Previously, Head of the Central Region, he now assumes underwriting management responsibility of its largest region, working with brokers and clients all along the East Coast. Based in AXA XL's Exton, PA office, Mr. Madigan joined AXA XL's Environmental insurance business in 1998 as an environmental underwriter and assumed increasingly more senior roles during his 22-year tenure. He is a graduate of Gettysburg College.

Based in Chicago, Tim Chung has been promoted to Head of Environmental for the Central Region; the position formerly held by Mr. Madigan. Mr. Chung joined AXA XL as an environmental underwriter in 2019, combining more than 16 years of environmental contracting and consulting experience with his underwriting skills. He is a graduate of the University of Illinois – Chicago and is a licensed Professional Geologist (P.G.).

Snohti Nmah joins AXA XL in Atlanta as a senior environmental underwriter and reporting to Mr. Madigan. Ms. Nmah began her insurance career in 2011 as an underwriter and claims analyst with ACE Group, now Chubb. She's held underwriting positions with James River Insurance Company and Colony Specialty. She is a graduate of Georgia State University.

According to MaryAnn Susavidge, Chief Underwriting Officer for AXA XL's Environmental insurance business, "It's exciting to see this environmental underwriting team continue to grow as underwriters, like Joe and Tim, step up to new roles and as we welcome new industry talent like Snohti. The current environmental insurance market is very dynamic, with brand new entrants and other markets taking a step back. That's why our brokers and clients continue to rely on our steady, long-term commitment to the market and deep bench of environmental expertise to keep their environmental liabilities in check."

AXA XL's Environmental insurance business helped build today's environmental insurance market. Nearly three decades later, the team is still making strides, developing new pollution insurance products, finding new ways to address business' environmental risks and delivering products and service via an integrated approach taken by dedicated underwriting, risk consulting and claims handling teams.

