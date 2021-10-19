Ben E. Keith Company Awards Sugar Foods Supplier of the Year

FORT WORTH, Texas, Oct. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sugar Foods was named Ben E. Keith Foods' 2021 Supplier of the Year. The 39th Annual Supplier Appreciation Day, originally scheduled to be held in-person in Fort Worth on October 4, was announced via video conference and presented to the Sugar Foods team.

"Sugar Foods continues to be a long standing and valued business partner of Ben E. Keith Foods," said Mike Sweet, President of Ben E. Keith Foods. "Sugar Foods' continued commitment to innovation and customer centricity is unmatched. We are excited to continue our longstanding partnership well into the future."

Sugar Foods is a multinational food products company which provides sweeteners, condiments, toppings, dry dressings, and creamers.

Other category winners included:

About Ben E. Keith Foods:

Established in Fort Worth, Texas in 1906, Ben E. Keith is the nation's fifth largest broad line foodservice distributor and operates today with eight divisions shipping to fifteen states throughout the country.

