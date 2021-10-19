Salmones Austral Announces New At-Home Delivery Of Its Legendary Chilean Salmon With The Launch Of Secret Island

Offering high-quality and sustainable flash frozen salmon, conveniently delivered straight to consumer's doors, Secret Island is now available across the East Coast with plans to expand nationally in 2022

MIAMI, Oct. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Salmones Austral, a leader in aquaculture and salmon production, announced today the launch of Secret Island. Born out of the crystal waters of Chilean Patagonia, Secret Island's specialty salmon is sustainably sourced and flash-frozen at peak freshness to deliver a premium at-home dining experience. As the seafood industry continues to expand and evolve, the need for sustainable, eco-friendly options grows. With Salmones Austral's 25 years of experience in sustainable aquaculture, providing Chilean salmon to hotels, restaurants, retailers and foodservice businesses all around the world, Secret Island offers a convenient and affordable way to enjoy the same superior seafood at-home.

"Everyone should be able to enjoy healthy meals at-home and we wanted to accomplish that without having to sacrifice on quality or convenience," said Daniel Del Coro, Head of US Business Development for Salmones Austral. "We are dedicated to our mission of creating a world where sustainable seafood is accessible to all and are thrilled to deliver the highest quality Chilean Salmon straight from the ocean to your plate."

Offering a variety of delivery options to meet every customer's needs, available packages of premium quality 6 oz portions include:

12 pack - $79.99

24 pack - $149.99

36 pack - $199.99

48 pack - $249.99

Delivery is currently offered in regions within two-day ground shipping of its East Coast logistics centers. This includes most of the major cities and population centers of the greater Southeast, Mid-Atlantic and Northeast regions.

Beyond delivering the highest quality seafood products, Secret Island is dedicated to fostering relationships and creating inclusion - at home and in its communities. The brand's website offers educational resources for customers to explore new recipes, techniques, & flavor profiles with the Secret Island Community. Crowd-sourced from a vast network of chefs, nutritionists, and the incredible team of experts in Chile, Secret Island provides a growing collection of recipes to choose from.

The brand is also thrilled to announce the launch of its Chef Ambassador Program, featuring original recipes by highly-acclaimed chefs and culinary masters. The program aims to provide creative and delicious Secret Island salmon recipes for the at-home chef using basic cooking skills and everyday ingredients. Secret Island is proud to introduce its first group of Chef Ambassadors, including:

Iron Chef, father, husband, James Beard Award-winner, entrepreneur, and food innovator, Chef Jose Garces is known as a leading culinary authority of Spanish and Latin-American food. While he maintains his successful career owning and operating full-service restaurants, Chef Garces is also looking toward the future, with an increased focus on bringing restaurant-quality experiences to the homes and businesses of culinary enthusiasts in new and interesting ways.





James Beard nominated Chefs Jeff McInnis and Janine Booth launched Sunny Side Up Hospitality; named after their daughter Sunny, in 2017. This power couple and Top Chef alumni currently operate restaurants in Manhattan , Miami , and Puerto Rico .





Chef Ashleigh Shanti's cuisine pays homage to the rich African-American culinary traditions that once thrived in Southern Appalachia– as well as honoring her own history as a Southern, African-American woman. Ashleigh was a 2020 finalist for the James Beard "Rising Star Chef of the Year" award during her tenure as chef de cuisine at John Fleer's celebrated establishment, Benne on Eagle Restaurant.

Secret Island is also committed to upholding the Global Salmon Initiative's (GSI) three core principles of eco-friendly production, which include: improved sustainability, increased cooperation, and complete transparency. The brand's vertically integrated production process allows it to deliver the highest quality product and adhere to sustainable practices throughout its entire supply chain, from ocean to plate. Secret Island also comes certified with Best Aquaculture Practices (BAP) standards.

"We are 100% vertically integrated from ocean to plate and fully transparent about our process," says Del Coro. "Our team has worked diligently to evolve and reallocate our resources to bring restaurant quality salmon directly to your home. Our advanced technology enables us to lock in freshness and preserve the natural flavors of salmon. As market demand grows, we will continue to evolve to meet demand and uphold customer satisfaction."

Additionally, Secret Island's parent company, Salmones Austral, is a proud member of the Chilean Salmon Marketing Council (CSMC). In 2019, CSMC launched an initiative called, "The Promise of Patagonia," signifying its members' commitment to the welfare of the region's salmon and to the environment in bringing a high quality, reliable and nutritious fish to market year-round. SalmonChile, the national association for the salmon industry in Chile, CSMC, and the Monterey Bay Aquarium® (MBA) have joined forces to expand ecologically responsible aquaculture practices and support the sustainability of the Chilean Patagonia.

To learn more about Secret Island visit www.secretislandsalmon.com

ABOUT SECRET ISLAND

Often considered a superfood, Secret Island's legendary flash-frozen salmon is packed with key immunity boosters, Omega-3 fatty acids, and high levels of Vitamin D, all of which are crucial ingredients to a healthy and optimally balanced diet. Secret Island salmon is also gluten free, GMO free and certified Kosher for those with specific dietary requirements.

ABOUT SALMONES AUSTRAL

Salmones Austral, the parent company to Secret Island, is a leader in aquaculture and production of salmon. The company was established in 2013, resulting from the merger of Trusal S.A., Salmones Pacific Star S.A. and Comsur Ltda., consolidating more than 25 years of experience in salmon breeding and processing. Today it has more than 1,400 workers operating in two processing plants and 20 processing centers, cultivating fresh water and sea water, distributed in the Maule regions, Biobío, La Araucanía, Los Lagos and Aysén. Its annual production fluctuates between 45 thousand and 55 thousand tons and has the potential capacity to reach 80 thousand tons. Of its annual production, 63% corresponds to Atlantic salmon and the remaining 37% corresponds to Coho salmon. In the latter case, the company is among the five largest producers in Chile. Salmones Austral exports to more than 20 countries. The United States and Asia are the main markets for Atlantic salmon, while Japan is the primary destination of the Coho. For more information, visit www.salmonesaustral.cl.

