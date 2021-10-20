Gale Launches New SEL and Career Readiness Platform to Prepare Students for Life After Graduation Gale Presents: Imago Equips K-12 Schools With Video-based SEL Curriculum Content to Improve Students' Emotional Intelligence to Succeed in Life and Achieve Career Goals

FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich., Oct. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Gale , part of Cengage Group, today announced the launch of Gale Presents: Imago, an online social and emotional learning (SEL) and career readiness platform available to K-12 schools. In partnership with IMAGO , the offering allows schools to infuse video-based SEL content into 5th-12th grade curriculums to improve students' emotional intelligence in the classroom to help them thrive in their life and careers after graduation. Now school districts can provide an engaging curriculum to support students' social and emotional development and the building of soft skills needed for 21st century careers. Read Gale's blog about the IMAGO platform.

Gale Presents: Imago provides an engaging curriculum to support students' social and emotional development.

As students move into careers, social emotional competencies continue to play an essential role. A CareerBuilder survey found that 71% of employers value emotional intelligence over IQ. Gale Presents: Imago will help schools shift to help students develop these critical skills and explore new paths that align with their interests and abilities to achieve their professional goals.

"We chose to partner with IMAGO because their solution meets a need our customers have expressed for video-based SEL and career readiness lessons," said Shawn Clark, senior vice president of domestic learning at Gale. "This partnership allows us to change students' thinking and behavior that will help them better understand their future options, and apply the skills they have learned immediately, with more motivation to learn."

Gale Presents: Imago provides digital lessons in three critical areas: SEL, career readiness, and soft skills. The program includes short snippets of videos and study guides designed to promote conversation, making it an engaging platform for students. Its video-based curriculum can be easily instilled into any subject to educate, entertain and engage students while helping them unlock their full potential. Additionally, teachers act as facilitators and don't have to plan a lesson for each topic, reducing program fatigue and prep time.

"Investing in the IMAGO platform has been a win-win for our district—engagement and attendance numbers are up, and both teachers and students are finding value in the content," said Snehal Bhakta, career and technical education administrator at Clark County School District in Las Vegas. NV. "The content is accessible and easy to use and really gives students that starting point to build their skill set so that they can be successful after high school, whether they go to college or go straight into the workforce. I feel confident in recommending this solution to any school district seeking a flexible option for setting students up for future success."

Key features and capabilities include:

Self-study or teacher/student-led lessons. Both can be delivered in-person or distance learning.

Turn-key lessons . Each SEL lesson come complete with facilitator guides with activities, think ahead questions and additional content to facilitate a lesson.

Engaging and entertaining. Lessons are video-based, built for the Snapchat society and are designed to encourage and facilitate conversation.

More than 225 researched-based digital lessons covering career exploration, life skills (eye contact, body language, etc.), work skills and SEL.

Family Wellness lessons that are free to the public on topics such as anger, loneliness and navigating grief.

Accessible 24/7 on any device from anywhere.

The lessons available in Gale Presents: Imago also help schools foster a culture of diversity and inclusion. For example, lessons on empathy, adaptability, and diverse perspectives help students develop the social awareness and relationship skills they need to be part of a diverse school community that promotes belonging and acceptance for all.

"Our mission is to embed social and emotional learning into every aspect of the human experience to equip students with the critical skills and knowledge for workforce readiness, success and beyond," said Spencer Wallace, head of growth at IMAGO. "This matters to us because we believe that engaged and fulfilled humans are better prepared to take on the complex challenges of today's world. Gale shares our vision, and we are thrilled to partner with them to help students succeed."

For more information or to request a demo on Gale Presents: Imago, visit: https://www.gale.com/elearning/imago.

About Cengage Group and Gale

Cengage Group, an education technology company serving millions of learners in 165 countries, advances the way students learn through quality, digital experiences. The company currently serves the K-12, higher education, professional, library, English language teaching and workforce training markets worldwide. Gale, part of Cengage Group, provides libraries with original and curated content, as well as the modern research tools and technology that are crucial in connecting libraries to learning, and learners to libraries. For more than 60 years, Gale has partnered with libraries around the world to empower the discovery of knowledge and insights – where, when and how people need it. Gale has 500 employees globally with its main operations in Farmington Hills, Michigan. For more information, please visit www.gale.com .

About IMAGO

Established in 2011, IMAGO is a social and emotional learning (SEL) platform with a mission to prepare students with the critical skills and knowledge for workforce readiness and success and beyond. To achieve this, they provide explicit online video curricula for learners and augmented professional development workshops for educators.

They have designed and produced over 200 multimedia digital lessons covering career exploration, workforce preparation, and SEL. They partner with over 100 school districts and are available to approximately 500,000 learners nationwide. For more information, please visit https://weareimago.com/ .

