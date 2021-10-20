KIRCO MANIX Announces Completion of Webasto's New Americas Headquarters in Auburn Hills, Mich.

TROY, Mich., Oct. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- With attention to detail and preservation, KIRCO MANIX announced today that it has completed the renovation and expansion of Webasto's new Americas headquarters at its existing building located at 2500 Executive Hills Boulevard in Auburn Hills, Mich.

"Webasto selected our company for this project, not only because of the scale of the renovations, but also because of our personal history," said Douglas W. Manix, president of KIRCO MANIX. "The existing building was originally constructed by Campbell/Manix in 1995."

Phase one of the expansion for the tier one global supplier of roof systems to automotive OEMs in the field of mobility began in May 2019 with demolition of the interior of the existing 109,000-square-foot building and was completed in July 2019.

In phase two, KIRCO MANIX broke ground on a 40,000-square-foot addition in October 2019, which included adding a testing lab, office space and a dining area. Simultaneously, phase three began in February 2020 with interior renovations.

According to Manix, it has been an architecturally interesting project for KIRCO MANIX to have been a part of. The building has a unique style of architecture, not typical for an office building in the metro Detroit area. It was modeled after an anthropology museum in Veracruz, Mexico.

Webasto was firmly dedicated to preserving the original characteristics and design intent, so KIRCO MANIX worked carefully to match building styles and elements throughout the new addition. For example, replacement and improvements to the building's original skylights and matching the 3,000 existing punched out windows from the original design carried over to the new addition.

With an investment of $40 million, the expansion will support Webasto's forecasted engineering and testing requirements, as well as consolidate its existing staff from locations in Rochester Hills, Troy and Plymouth, Mich.

About Webasto:

The Webasto Group is a global innovative systems partner to the mobility industry and one of the 100 largest suppliers to the automotive sector worldwide. The company's offering includes in-house developed roof, heating and cooling systems for various types of vehicles, batteries and charging solutions for hybrid and electric vehicles, and additional services related to thermal management and electro mobility. Among the customers of Webasto are manufacturers of passenger cars, commercial vehicles and boats, as well as dealers and end customers. In 2020, the Group generated sales of around 3.3 billion euros and employed more than 14,000 people at over 50 locations. The headquarters of the company, which was founded in 1901, is located in Stockdorf near Munich (Germany). For more information, please visit www.webasto-group.com

About KIRCO MANIX

Operating throughout the region since 1929, KIRCO MANIX provides construction services in the following market sectors: corporate office and headquarters; advanced manufacturing / research and design; warehouse / distribution; retail; healthcare; and senior living market. The company offers customers a unique, full-service approach by managing the design, engineering and construction phase through the eyes of an owner. For more information, please visit www.kircomanix.com or call 248.354.5100.

