Snoop Dogg's INDOGGO® Gin Launches Nationwide Bus Tour

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, INDOGGO® Gin, a spirits brand developed by multi-faceted entertainer and hip hop legend Snoop Dogg, in partnership with Prestige Beverage Group and Trusted Spirits, announces its first nationwide bus tour across the United States. Along the journey, the tour bus will make stops in various cities where INDOGGO® Gin will host pop-up liquid tastings, fun activations for partygoers and exclusive giveaway opportunities for 21+ crowds. The tour launches in Los Angeles, California on October 20th – Snoop Dogg's birthday!

"I am thrilled to bring the refreshing and smooth taste of INDOGGO® Gin to people across the country," said Snoop Dogg. "This laid-back, California style gin is something light, fruity, and slightly sweet that anyone can sip on and goes great with Lemonade. I can't wait to bring this traveling tour nationwide so everyone can experience my remix on gin." Snoop also adds, "This is an exciting time for me because I'm launching my new video BIG SUBWOOFER on October 20th with my Mt. Westmore crew: Ice Cube, E40, and Too Short. I'll also be releasing my new album "Algorithm" with DEF JAM RECORDS on November 12th."

The Gin on the Go themed 'rolling envoy' will embark on a road trip across the U.S., making appearances in select cities. The tour is set to make stops at retail locations, popular music festivals, prominent sporting events, and non-profits close to Snoop Dogg's heart. Snoop Dogg himself is rumored to make a few guest appearances as the tour makes its way across the country.

"We're so excited to take this 40-foot mobile pop-up to retail stores, bars, restaurants and nightclubs all over the country said Keenan Towns, co-founder of Trusted Spirits. "Our goal is to educate and entertain our growing INDOGGO® Gin family." Added Marc Weisberg, co-founder of Trusted Spirits.

About INDOGGO® Gin, Inc.

Developed by the King of "Gin & Juice," in partnership with Keenan Towns and Marc Weisberg, CoFounders of Trusted Spirits, and in partnership with Prestige Beverage Group launched INDOGGO® Gin in October 2020 amidst a global pandemic. INDOGGO® is certified gluten free, distilled five times with seven premium botanicals and is infused with all-natural strawberry flavor with no added sugar. The gin is light on the juniper flavor and features orange, coriander and cassia botanicals for a taste of strawberry and citrus with a slightly sweet and fruity finish. The gin is great on the rocks, but Snoop Dogg and team have created some delicious cocktails that have been very popular since the rollout.

About Snoop Dogg

An Entertainment Icon, Snoop Dogg has reigned for more than two decades as an unparalleled force who has raised the bar as an entertainer and globally recognized innovator. Snoop defines entertainment history. An award-winning entertainer, Snoop Dogg has released 19 studio albums, sold over 40-million albums worldwide, reached No. 1 countless times on Billboard charts internationally and received 20 GRAMMY® nominations.

In addition to his extensive work in music, Snoop Dogg has made his mark in the television and film space. He currently has numerous partnership deals with major studios and networks, including TBS, Netflix, VH1 and more. His accolades include, an Emmy Award nomination for his role as Executive Producer and Cohost of VH1's hit show, Martha & Snoop's Potluck Dinner, Executive Producer of MTV's Mary + Jane, Executive Producer and Host of TNT's game show, Joker's Wild and Executive Producer of acclaimed Netflix's show, Coach Snoop.

About Prestige Beverage Group

Founded in 1974, Prestige Beverage Group is an industry leading importer and brand owner of award-winning wines and spirits from around the globe. Prestige's portfolio of 70-plus brands includes Windsor Canadian, Kinky Beverages, Risata Wines, Joia Spirit and INDOGGO Gin. From product conception and brand development, to packaging design and engaging marketing initiatives, Prestige continues to meet consumer preferences and anticipate industry trends. For more information about Prestige and its innovative brands, please visit www.prestigebevgroup.com .

About Trusted Spirits

Trusted Spirits, founded by Keenan Towns and Marc Weisberg, is the first and only beverage supplier which develops and markets wine and spirits brands, solely in partnership with highly relevant celebrity co-owners. The company is actively involved in product innovation, procurement, production, marketing and distribution of its various brands, and retains ownership and management of the underlying intellectual property for each brand. Visit us at trustedspirits.com to learn more.

