(AHCO) Alert: Did You Acquire Adapt Health Before November 11, 2019? Should Management be Held Accountable for Investors Losses? Contact Johnson Fistel

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Johnson Fistel, LLP is investigating potential claims on behalf of AdaptHealth Corp ("AdaptHealth" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: AHCO) against certain of its officers and directors.

Recently a class action lawsuit was filed in federal court against the Company on behalf of purchasers of the securities of AdaptHealth from November 11, 2019 and July 16, 2021 (the "Class Period").

The filed complaint alleges that AdaptHealth Corp. f/k/a DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) AdaptHealth had misrepresented its organic growth trajectory by retroactively inflating past organic growth numbers without disclosing the changes, in violation of Securities and Exchange Commission regulations; (ii) accordingly, the Company had materially overstated its financial prospects; and (iii) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

If you are a current shareholder of AdaptHealth , holding shares before November 11, 2019 you may have standing to hold AdaptHealth harmless from the alleged harm caused by the officers and directors of the Company by making them personally responsible. You may also be able to assist in reforming the Company's corporate governance to prevent future wrongdoing.

If you are interested in learning more about the investigation, please contact lead analyst Jim Baker (jimb@johnsonfistel.com) at 619-814-4471. If emailing, please include a phone number.

Additionally, if you are a current, long-term shareholder of AdaptHealth , holding shares before November 11, 2019 , you can [Click here to join this action]. There is no cost or obligation to you.

