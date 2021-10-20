VYZYO Wins Carrier Community Global Award for Best Fintech Solution Company recognized for enabling socially and financially inclusive digital payment and mobile financial services in emerging and developing regions

LONDON, Oct. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- VYZYO, a rapidly growing mobile financial services technology company, today announced that the company has won the Carrier Community Global Award for Best Fintech Solution.

VYZYO has won this award recognition for its VYZYOPay™ solution. VYZYOPay is a state-of-the-art technology platform for enabling mobile network operators, financial institutions, government organizations and other service providers to offer innovative digital payment and mobile financial services.

VYZYOPay facilitates social and financial inclusion by using a smart combination of innovative and legacy technologies in order for the digital payment and mobile financial services it enables to reach all segments of a population. For example, VYZYOPay's multichannel platform allows banking, healthcare, government and educational services to be available not only to those with access to web-based services on the Internet or mobile apps running on a smartphone, but also those with older devices or limited connectivity through SMS, USSD and interactive voice.

The Carrier Community is a global telecommunications industry networking association for wholesale telecom service providers and ecosystems partners. In addition to winning the award for Best Fintech Solution at the award ceremony held last month in Berlin, VYZYO was also recognized by the Carrier Community with the Best Fastrack Award, which acknowledges the company's rapid growth over the past year.

"We are proud that our efforts for enabling socially and financially inclusive services in emerging and developing regions have been recognized by the Carrier Community," said VJ Odedra, founder and Group CEO of VYZYO.

VYZYO recently announced that the company signed a commercial partnership agreement with CAMPOST, the national provider of postal and financial services in Cameroon, to deploy and operate digital payment and mobile financial services. VYZYO and CAMPOST are rolling out and will manage digital payments for government services, money transfers and international remittances as well as mobile financial services for micro-savings, micro-credit and micro-insurance. These new services will be fully socially and financially inclusive and will be available to the entire population of Cameroon, including those with limited or no access to banking services and communications infrastructure.

"We develop and fully own our technology and are one of, if not the only company, that combines fintech, including point-of-sale solutions, with VAS and engagement platforms," continued Odedra. "The VYZYO group of companies is rapidly expanding into new markets and is now providing services to Nasdaq-listed companies, government institutions and service providers around the world."

About VYZYO

VYZYO is a rapidly growing provider of platforms and technologies for enabling and operating digital payment and mobile financial services. The company is headquartered in London, United Kingdom, has operations in France, Tunisia, Cameroon, Nigeria, Cote d'Ivoire, Thailand and India, and works closely with local partners throughout Africa and Asia. VYZYO currently has several telecom licenses and has access to payment provider and mobile money licenses around the world. For more information, please visit www.vyzyo.com.

About Carrier Community Global Awards

The Carrier Community is an exclusive global telecommunications industry networking association for wholesale telecom service providers and ecosystems partners. The 5th Annual Carrier Community Global Awards (CCGA) was held last month in Berlin. Both regional and global operators came together at Carrier Community Global Awards to celebrate innovative achievements and the best players in the industry. The event hosted carrier members from different segments of the industry, including voice, data, SMS, mobile, VAS, cable, satellite, data centers and more. For more information the Carrier Community, visit www.carriercommunity.com.

