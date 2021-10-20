Women Small Business Owners Face Unique Challenges to Succeed

WASHINGTON, Oct. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- During this year's National Women's Small Business Month, SCORE , mentors to America's small businesses, is spotlighting resources to support women entrepreneurs. SCORE is also offering volunteer opportunities for experienced female business owners to share industry knowledge and insight.

During this year’s National Women’s Small Business Month, SCORE, mentors to America’s small businesses, is spotlighting resources to support women entrepreneurs. SCORE is also offering volunteer opportunities for experienced female business owners to share industry knowledge and insight.

Supporting Women-Owned Small Businesses

Women entrepreneurs, particularly of color, face unique barriers when trying to attain small business success, according to SCORE's survey data from The Megaphone of Mainstreet: The Impact of COVID-19 . Specifically, the survey found that child care is a significant unmet need among Black and Hispanic female entrepreneurs who were more likely than their white counterparts to state that lack of child care has a major impact on their business operations.

To provide support and resources to help women small business owners thrive, SCORE created a centralized hub called SCORE for Women Entrepreneurs that includes:

Webinars and original online educational content

Free, remote, expert business mentoring

Inspiring stories of women entrepreneurs who achieved their business goals

"We believe that anyone can thrive as a small business owner with the right resources and support," said SCORE CEO Bridget Weston. "However, we also know the road is harder for some more than others. Not everyone has access to the same opportunities, especially as it relates to women of color. SCORE for Women Entrepreneurs helps female entrepreneurs navigate the unique challenges they face when it comes to starting and growing their business."

Volunteering with SCORE

SCORE is actively recruiting talented and experienced entrepreneurs and executives to become mentors, workshop presenters or subject matter experts. Volunteers come from a wide variety of personal and professional backgrounds – but, they share a passion for lifelong learning, giving back to others and enriching their local communities.

Mentor Veena Attivitti of SCORE Southeast Wisconsin said: "As I grew in my career, I always had a feeling that this is what I want to do for my fellow entrepreneurs and startup owners, is pass along a couple of things that I have learned along the way. One right pointer can change the direction of a small business owner and save them a lot of time and frustration."

Click here to learn more about volunteering with SCORE.

About SCORE:

Since 1964, SCORE has helped 11 million entrepreneurs to start, grow or troubleshoot a business. SCORE's 10,000 volunteers provide free mentoring, workshops and educational services to 1,500+ communities nationwide, creating 45,027 new businesses and 74,535 non-owner jobs in 2020 alone. Follow @SCOREMentors on Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn.

Funded [in part] through a Cooperative Agreement with the U.S. Small Business Administration.

Contact

Betsy Dougert

SCORE

800-634-0245

media@score.org

Since 1964, SCORE has helped 11 million entrepreneurs to start or grow a business. SCORE's 10,000 volunteers provide free mentoring, workshops and educational services to 1,500+ communities nationwide, creating 45,027 new businesses and 74,535 non-owner jobs in 2020 alone. (PRNewsfoto/SCORE)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE SCORE