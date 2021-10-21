Adams Natural Resources Fund Reports Nine Month Results

BALTIMORE, Oct. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. (NYSE: PEO) today announced the Fund's results for the nine months ended September 30th. The total return on Adams Natural Resources' net asset value, with dividends and capital gains reinvested, was 33.8%. This compares to a total return of 33.4% for the Fund's benchmark, which is comprised of the S&P 500 Energy Sector (70% weight) and the S&P 500 Materials Sector (30% weight), over the same period. The total return on the market price of the Fund's shares for the period was 40.8%.

For the twelve months ended September 30th, the total return on Adams Natural Resources' net asset value, with dividends and capital gains reinvested, was 64.8%. Comparable return for the Fund's benchmark was 64.5%. The total return on the market price of the Fund's shares for the period was 69.6%.

"Our Fund's performance of 33.8% exceeded our benchmark for the first nine months of 2021," said Mark Stoeckle, CEO of Adams Funds. "Our investments in the Exploration and Production group were the strongest contributors to overall performance."

NET ASSET VALUE



9/30/2021 9/30/2020 Net assets $434,783,848 $275,792,627 Shares outstanding 24,084,964 23,822,808 Net asset value per share $18.05 $11.58

The Third Quarter Report to Shareholders is expected to be available on or about October 27, 2021.

Since 1929, Adams Funds has consistently helped generations of investors reach their investment goals. Adams Funds is comprised of two closed-end funds, Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE: ADX) and Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. (NYSE: PEO). The Funds are actively managed by an experienced team with a disciplined approach and have paid dividends for more than 80 years across many market cycles. The Funds are committed to paying an annual distribution rate of 6% or more, providing reliable income to long-term investors. Shares can be purchased through our transfer agent or through a broker. For more information about Adams Funds, please visit: adamsfunds.com.

