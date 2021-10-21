Taking place October 28, 2021 to raise awareness during National Dyslexia Awareness Month, the event is presented by New York State Senator James Skoufis and the Golden Trailer Awards, with a Q&A moderated by 2020 Presidential candidate Andrew Yang

Dyslexia Awareness Film 'Confetti' Launches its "1,000 Community Screening Movement" with NYC Premiere Taking place October 28, 2021 to raise awareness during National Dyslexia Awareness Month, the event is presented by New York State Senator James Skoufis and the Golden Trailer Awards, with a Q&A moderated by 2020 Presidential candidate Andrew Yang

NEW YORK, Oct. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Announced today, Award-winning writer and director Ann Hu will be launching the "1,000 Community Screening" movement with the New York City premiere of her latest film, Confetti, on October 28th at the AMC Lincoln Square 13. The premiere honors the mission of Dyslexia Awareness Month and celebrates the engagement of the first round of hosts for Confetti's national "1000 Community Screenings Movement," including Teachers College-Columbia University, Yale University, Metroplus Health, and Gateway School, the special education school previously attended by Hu's daughter, among others. The movement aims to show 1,000 screenings of Confetti across the country to raise awareness about dyslexia, remove stigma, and support families who are facing their own challenges.

The premiere event will feature a red carpet, screening, and reception, presented by New York State Senator James Skoufis and the Golden Trailer Awards. Those in attendance will include Confetti star, Academy Award and Golden Globe Award-nominated actor Amy Irving, as well as notable politicians and public figures NY State Senator Skoufis, and political candidate and founder of the Forward Party, Andrew Yang, who will moderate a Q&A session after the film screening with Hu and Confetti Producer Josh Green as panelists.

Confetti is based on Ann's personal story as a parent learning to navigate the complexities of raising a child with dyslexia in New York and China, shedding light on the often-silent struggles faced by so many immigrant families. The film follows the journey of a mother who left China for America in search of a better education for her daughter, struggling to understand an educational system that is too difficult to tackle. The film has a 85% Tomatometer critics' rating, and a rare 100% Audience Score on Rotten Tomatoes .

"I'm thrilled to support Confetti's mission, as the film and its message paves the way for parents, teachers, and peers to think differently about how we approach our education systems," said Andrew Yang. "My wife Evelyn and I know from raising our two boys that a one-size-fits-all classroom approach doesn't work for every child, and Confetti brings this to life beautifully."

Raising awareness about dyslexia and learning differences also has the power to bring about change in education systems, like those proposed in Senate Bill S7418 , which is sponsored by Senator Skoufis and Assemblymember Robert Carroll. The bill will amend the education law by adding a new section requiring all school districts to provide mandatory screening for the purposes of early identification, support, intervention and accommodation of children with dyslexia.

