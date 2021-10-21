THE INITIATIVE: Advancing the Blue & Black Partnership Appoints Retired Deputy Police Chief Wayne Harris as Executive Director Harris will leverage The Initiative's CENTRAL and CENTRAL PLUS tools to drive improvements in public safety

WASHINGTON, Oct. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- THE INITIATIVE: Advancing the Blue & Black Partnership, a nonprofit organization that seeks to improve community police relations and build safer communities, today announced the appointment of Retired Deputy Chief, Rochester PD, Wayne Harris, as Executive Director. In this new role, Wayne is responsible for driving deeper engagement between THE INITIATIVE and law enforcement agencies. In addition, Wayne will strengthen relationships with local leaders and businesses across America in order to engage all stakeholders to develop a shared vision for healthy communities.

"As a law enforcement veteran with over 30 years of experience, Wayne has dedicated himself to improving the law enforcement industry and strengthening the relationships between police officers and the communities they serve," said Meredith Persily Lamel, Chair of nominations committee of THE INITIATIVE. "He recognizes the enormous importance of creating a forum for dialogue and education between law enforcement and Black and Brown communities and we are proud to welcome him into this new role."

Wayne will leverage insights gleaned from THE INITIATIVE'S CENTRAL™ and CENTRAL PLUS™ tools to provide tangible steps for police departments, and other local leaders, to build more effective relationships with their local communities.

CENTRAL is a national platform that enables police departments to measure their agency's readiness and effectiveness to engage in community policing. After completing the CENTRAL confidential questionnaire, THE INITIATIVE provides the department with a comprehensive, evidence-based assessment, along with recommendations, across three evaluated areas of performance – community engagement, officer training, and organizational development.

Meanwhile, the CENTRAL PLUS tool allows the public to have a direct say in their neighborhood's needs. CENTRAL PLUS asks community members questions across three main categories – public safety and policing, health (mental and physical), and access to resources.

Together, these tools provide mechanisms for both law enforcement and their communities to work together in support of common goals, which is the most effective way to break down biases and build more positive relationships.

"I'm incredibly honored to be appointed executive director of an organization that is putting aside preconceived notions about law enforcement and is passionate about re-imaging policing in America," said Harris. "THE INITIATIVE is committed to providing resources to law enforcement agencies and local leaders to facilitate conversations and drive change in communities across the country."

About THE INITIATIVE

THE INITIATIVE: Advancing the Blue and Black Partnership was founded by a group of Howard University Alumni and friends committed to healing the community-police relationship and building healthier communities. THE INITIATIVE identifies programs that bring police and diverse communities together, intended to build productive relationships. THE INITIATIVE's approach involves partnering with stakeholders to evolve legal and institutional practices and implement scalable solutions that create systemic change in policing practices. Visit https://theblueandblackpartnership.org for more information and follow on Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook, and Instagram.

