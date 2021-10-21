Nevada Lithium Resources Announces Dual Listing on Frankfurt Stock Exchange

VANCOUVER, BC, Oct. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Nevada Lithium Resources Inc. (CSE: NVLH) (FSE: 87K) ("Nevada Lithium" or the "Company"), a mineral exploration and development company whose current core asset is the Bonnie Claire Lithium Project is pleased to announce that the Company's shares have been accepted for listing on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange ("FSE") and commenced trading on October 15, 2021 under the symbol "87K".

The Company's common shares are now cross listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange and the FSE. The FSE is one of the world's leading international stock exchanges by revenue, profitability, and market capitalization and is the largest of Germany's stock exchanges.

"Our listing on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange is an exciting milestone for the Company. There is significant demand from European investors for exploration and development stories like ours, and we are pleased that it will now be easier for those investors to participate in our growth, particularly as we advance the Bonnie Claire Lithium Project towards Pre-Feasibility," said Stephen Rentschler, CEO of Nevada Lithium.

The Company is also applying to have its common shares posted for trading on the OTCQB Venture Market, a United States trading platform that is operated by the OTC Markets Group in New York. The posting of the Company's shares on the OTCQB remains subject to having a Form 211 cleared by FINRA, satisfying OTCQB eligibility standards and the approval of the OTCQB Markets Group. The Company believes that trading on the OTCQB will increase its visibility within the U.S. capital markets and will provide further information once its common shares commence trading on the OTCQB.

The OTCQB market is a premiere marketplace for early-stage and developing companies that are committed to providing a high-quality trading and information experience for U.S. investors. Investors can find real-time level 2 quotes and market information for OTCQB-listed companies on the OTC Markets website.

About Nevada Lithium Resources Inc.

Nevada Lithium Resources Inc. is a mineral exploration and development company focused on shareholder value creation through its core project, the Bonnie Claire Lithium Project, located in Nye County, Nevada. Nevada Lithium currently owns 20% of the Bonnie Claire Lithium Project and has the option to earn up to 50% of the Project. A recently completed Preliminary Economic Assessment NI 43-101 Technical Report returned attractive investment metrics and the Company is advancing the Project towards Pre-Feasibility. Learn more: https://www.nvlithium.com/

