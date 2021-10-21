SENIORS CAN NAVIGATE MEDICARE OPTIONS FROM HOME: Free Online Webinars Offered by Preferred Primary Care Physicians

PITTSBURGH, Oct. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Baby boomers who are aging in to Medicare or want to explore their options can attend a virtual seminar from the comfort of their own home. Preferred Primary Care Physicians (PPCP) is offering a Virtual Medicare Shop & Compare Expo, which is scheduled for 11 a.m. EST, Wednesday, Oct. 27. The webinar is a great opportunity for seniors to learn more about the differences in Medicare and Medicare Advantage and the many plan options available to them. To register: PreferredSeniorCareAdvantage.com.

The webinar will include several sessions, including a physician panel entitled: "Understanding Value-Based Healthcare"; Medicare 101 sessions; insurance company and broker presentations; and inspirational comments from Pittsburgh 60 Strong Ambassadors, who have overcome health obstacles and other challenges and will offer encouraging words about living life to its fullest.

Don't worry if you miss the webinar. From October 28 until December 7, you can still log on by going to PreferredSeniorCareAdvantage.com to watch the online Medicare information program.

Preferred Primary Care Physicians (PPCP) is hosting the event and will have representatives available to answer questions about their Preferred Senior Care Advantage program, which expands the cooperation and coordination between PPCP and the health insurance plans providing coverage for their senior patients. Preferred Senior Care Advantage is not a new Medicare Advantage plan -- rather it is a new approach to care delivery. Under this program, patients have more flexibility, but still have access to the quality care provided by their physicians at PPCP.

