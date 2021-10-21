Trulieve Expands Access to Medical Cannabis in Jacksonville with Opening of Sixth Area Location

Medical cannabis company continues rapid expansion with more than 100 dispensaries in Florida

TALLAHASSEE, Fla., Oct. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (CSE: TRUL) (OTCQX: TCNNF) ("Trulieve" or "the Company"), the largest multi-state operator (MSO) in the United States, today announced the reopening of a dispensary in the Arrowhead area of Jacksonville, Florida. The location is Trulieve's 102nd in the state of Florida and was formerly branded as Harvest House of Cannabis.

As part of the company's mission to expand access for patients statewide, Trulieve will continue opening stores throughout Florida as the registry and patient demand grows. This dispensary joins the Company's 101 medical marijuana dispensaries statewide, including five additional locations in greater Jacksonville.

Trulieve invites the Jacksonville community to join in celebrating the reopening of this dispensary with all-day deals and swag giveaways. All patients will be eligible for a 25% in-store discount at the new Jacksonville-Arrowhead dispensary on opening day, and all first-time Trulieve customers will receive a 50% new customer discount, both at Jacksonville-Arrowhead and across the state.

ANNOUNCING: Trulieve Jacksonville-Arrowhead Dispensary Reopening

WHERE: 10339 San Jose Blvd. Jacksonville, Florida 32257

WHEN: Friday, October 22, 2021 at 9:00am

The reopening follows the Company's October 1, 2021 announcement of its closing the acquisition of Harvest Health and Recreation Inc., at which time all Harvest locations in Florida were closed for rebranding to Trulieve.

As the state's leading medical cannabis provider, Trulieve's employees are knowledgeable on the process and eager to help patients. From patients interested in applying for a card to those new to Trulieve's wide array of products, Trulieve encourages interested parties to connect with the staff to learn more.

In stores and online, patients will find Florida's largest selection of THC and CBD products in a variety of delivery methods, including edibles, smokable flower, concentrates, tinctures, topical creams, vaporizers, and more. Trulieve also offers statewide home delivery, convenient online ordering and in-store pickup.

About Trulieve

Trulieve is an industry leading, vertically integrated cannabis company and multi-state operator in the U.S. operating in 11 states, with leading market positions in Arizona, Florida, and Pennsylvania. Trulieve is poised for accelerated growth and expansion, building scale in retail and distribution in new and existing markets through its hub strategy. By providing innovative, high-quality products across its brand portfolio, Trulieve delivers optimal customer experiences and increases access to cannabis, helping patients and customers to live without limits. Trulieve is listed on the CSE under the symbol TRUL and trades on the OTCQX market under the symbol TCNNF.

