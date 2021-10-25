Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Reports Third Quarter 2021 Results

PARSIPPANY, N.J., Oct. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE: WH) today announced results for the three months ended September 30, 2021. Highlights include:

U.S. RevPAR exceeded 2019 levels by 7%, growing 59% versus 2020.

System-wide rooms grew 60 basis points sequentially, including 40 basis points of growth in the U.S. and 80 basis points of growth internationally.

Diluted earnings per share of $1.09 compared to $0.29 in third quarter 2020; adjusted diluted EPS of $1.16 compared to $0.36 in third quarter 2020.

Net income of $103 million compared to $27 million in third quarter 2020; adjusted net income of $109 million compared to $34 million in third quarter 2020.

Adjusted EBITDA of $194 million compared to $103 million in third quarter 2020.

Net cash provided by operating activities of $147 million compared to $97 million in third quarter 2020; free cash flow of $141 million compared to $92 million in third quarter 2020.

Returned $50 million to shareholders in the quarter through $27 million of share repurchases and a quarterly cash dividend of $0.24 per share.

Board of Directors recently authorized a 33% increase in the quarterly cash dividend to pre-pandemic level of $0.32 per share beginning with the dividend expected to be declared in fourth quarter 2021.

Company raises full-year 2021 outlook.

"Our resilient select-service franchising business model continues to lead the industry's recovery with RevPAR well in excess of 2019 levels. These results have been fueled by the many investments we made over the last two years to capture an increasing share of both leisure and everyday business travel," said Geoffrey A. Ballotti, president and chief executive officer. "Developer interest in our brands is strong. Our pipeline grew another 440 basis points and is now at pre-pandemic levels. At the same time our teams opened over 50% more rooms than we opened last year, and more rooms than we opened in the third quarter of 2019. Our diversified brand portfolio, now including our newly launched upper midscale all-inclusive brand, Alltra, and compelling owner value proposition, combined with our asset-light business model positions us to deliver strong free cash flow and shareholder returns well into the future."

Fee-related and other revenues increased 48% to $377 million compared to $255 million in the third quarter of 2020 primarily reflecting the ongoing recovery in travel demand and its impact on global RevPAR, which has now recovered to 97% of 2019 levels, including domestic RevPAR at 7% above 2019.

The Company generated net income of $103 million, or $1.09 per diluted share, compared to net income of $27 million, or $0.29 per diluted share, in the third quarter of 2020. The increase of $76 million, or $0.80 per diluted share, reflects the increase in fee-related and other revenues and lower net interest expense, partially offset by higher volume-related expenses due to the ongoing recovery in travel demand.

The following discussion of third quarter operating results focuses on the Company's key drivers as well as revenue and adjusted EBITDA for each of the Company's segments. Full reconciliations of GAAP results to the Company's non-GAAP adjusted measures for all reported periods appear in the tables to this press release.

System Size















































September 30, 2021

QTD Change

(bps)

YTD Change

(bps) United States

486,800

40

(10) International

315,800

80

230 Global

802,600

60

80

Year-to-date, the Company's global system grew 80 basis points, reflecting quarter-over-quarter sequential growth of 60 basis points driven by 40 basis points of growth in the U.S. and 80 basis points of growth internationally. Third quarter room openings exceeded 2019 levels by 4% globally reflecting a 46% increase in domestic additions. The Company's annualized retention rate through third quarter stood at approximately 95%, putting the Company solidly on track with its goal of achieving a 95% retention rate and its net room growth outlook of 1.5 to 2% for the full year 2021.

RevPAR















































Third Quarter

2021

YOY

Constant

Currency %

Change

Constant

Currency %

Change

vs. 2019 United States

$ 57.73



59 %

7 % International

27.15



49



(25)

Global

45.80



56



(3)



Global and international RevPAR began to lap the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic in January 2021, while the U.S. began to lap its onset in March 2021. As such, comparisons to 2019 (on a two-year, constant currency basis) are more meaningful when evaluating trends. On this basis, third quarter RevPAR in the U.S. exceeded 2019 levels by 7% while global RevPAR recovered to 97% of 2019 levels and international RevPAR declined 25%. The 7% increase in the U.S. represents continued sequential improvement compared to a decline of 5% in the second quarter of 2021. Notably, RevPAR for the Company's economy brands exceeded 2019 levels by 14% in the third quarter. The 25% international decline demonstrates strong sequential progress from a 44% decline in second quarter led by growth in regions where travel restrictions subsided. Canada improved 32 points to a 17% decline and EMEA improved 43 points to a 25% decline, partially offset by a 10 point sequential decrease to a 17% decline in China due to travel restrictions resulting from local COVID outbreaks in August and September.

Business Segment Results



















































































Revenue

Adjusted EBITDA



Third

Quarter

2021

Third

Quarter 2020

%

Change

Third

Quarter

2021

Third Quarter

2020

% Change Hotel Franchising

$ 337



$ 236



43 %

$ 193



$ 119



62 % Hotel Management

126



101



25



16



2



n/a

Corporate and

Other

—



—



—



(15)



(18)



17

Total Company

$ 463



$ 337



37



$ 194



$ 103



88



Hotel Franchising revenues increased 43% year-over-year to $337 million primarily due to the global RevPAR increase. Hotel Franchising adjusted EBITDA increased 62% to $193 million reflecting the growth in revenues as well as a timing benefit from the marketing fund, partially offset by higher volume-related expenses.

Hotel Management revenues increased 25% year-over-year to $126 million, including a $4 million increase in cost-reimbursement revenues, which have no impact on adjusted EBITDA. Absent cost-reimbursements, Hotel Management revenues increased $21 million, or 111%, to $40 million primarily due to the global RevPAR increase, as well as improved performance at the Company's owned hotels. Hotel Management adjusted EBITDA increased $14 million year-over-year reflecting the revenue increases, partially offset by higher volume-related expenses, and reflecting significant margin expansion (excluding cost reimbursements) to 40% in 2021 from 11% in 2020.

During the third quarter 2021, the Company's marketing fund revenues exceeded expenses by $19 million; while in third quarter 2020, the Company's marketing fund expenses exceeded revenues by $8 million.

Development



The Company awarded 151 new contracts this quarter, 3% higher than 2019. On September 30, 2021, the Company's global development pipeline consisted of over 1,450 hotels and approximately 193,000 rooms. The pipeline grew 440 basis points year-over-year and 120 basis points sequentially - including 90 basis points domestically and 140 basis points internationally. Approximately 65% of the Company's development pipeline is international and 76% is new construction, of which approximately 34% has broken ground.

Cash and Liquidity



The Company generated $147 million of net cash provided by operating activities in the third quarter of 2021 compared to $97 million in third quarter 2020. The Company generated $141 million of free cash flow in the third quarter of 2021 compared to $92 million in the third quarter 2020.

At September 30, 2021, the Company had $193 million of cash on its balance sheet and approximately $930 million in total liquidity. The Company's net debt leverage ratio was 3.7 times at September 30, 2021 and within the Company's 3 to 4 times stated target range.

Share Repurchases and Dividends



During the third quarter of 2021, the Company repurchased approximately 374,000 shares of its common stock for $27 million at an average price of $73.13 per share.

The Company paid common stock dividends of $23 million, or $0.24 per share, in the third quarter of 2021. The Company's Board of Directors authorized a 33% increase in the quarterly cash dividend to pre-pandemic level of $0.32 per share, beginning with the dividend expected to be declared in fourth quarter 2021.

2021 Outlook



The Company updated its outlook for full-year 2021 as follows:

Net rooms growth of 1.5% to 2% versus our prior outlook of 1% to 2%.

RevPAR growth of approximately 43% versus 2020, or a decline of approximately 14% compared to 2019, which is improved from growth of approximately 40% versus 2020, or a decline of approximately 16% compared to 2019.

Fee-related and other revenues of $1.21 billion to $1.23 billion , up from $1.16 billion to $1.19 billion .

Adjusted EBITDA of $560 million to $570 million , up from $525 million to $535 million .

Adjusted net income of $275 million to $285 million , up from $244 million to $254 million .

Adjusted diluted EPS of $2.93 to $3.03 , up from $2.60 to $2.70 , based on a diluted share count of 94.0 million that excludes any share repurchases after September 30, 2021 .

Free cash conversion from Adjusted EBITDA of approximately 60%, up from approximately 55%.

More detailed projections are available in Table 8 of this press release. The Company is providing certain financial metrics only on a non-GAAP basis because, without unreasonable efforts, it is unable to predict with reasonable certainty the occurrence or amount of all of the adjustments or other potential adjustments that may arise in the future during the forward-looking period, which can be dependent on future events that may not be reliably predicted. Based on past reported results, where one or more of these items have been applicable, such excluded items could be material, individually or in the aggregate, to the reported results.

Conference Call Information

Wyndham Hotels will hold a conference call with investors to discuss the Company's results and outlook on Thursday, October 28, 2021 at 8:30 a.m. ET. Listeners can access the webcast live through the Company's website at www.investor.wyndhamhotels.com. The conference call may also be accessed by dialing 877 876-9173 and providing the passcode "Wyndham". Listeners are urged to call at least five minutes prior to the scheduled start time. An archive of this webcast will be available on the website beginning at noon ET on October 28, 2021. A telephone replay will be available for approximately ten days beginning at noon ET on October 28, 2021 at 800 839-4992.

Presentation of Financial Information

Financial information discussed in this press release includes non-GAAP measures, which include or exclude certain items. These non-GAAP measures differ from reported GAAP results and are intended to illustrate what management believes are relevant period-over-period comparisons and are helpful to investors as an additional tool for further understanding and assessing the Company's ongoing operating performance. The Company uses these measures internally to assess its operating performance, both absolutely and in comparison to other companies, and to make day to day operating decisions, including in the evaluation of selected compensation decisions. Exclusion of items in the Company's non-GAAP presentation should not be considered an inference that these items are unusual, infrequent or non-recurring. Full reconciliations of GAAP results to the comparable non-GAAP measures for the reported periods appear in the financial tables section of this press release.

About Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE: WH) is the world's largest hotel franchising company by the number of properties, with approximately 9,000 hotels across nearly 95 countries on six continents. Through its network of approximately 803,000 rooms appealing to the everyday traveler, Wyndham commands a leading presence in the economy and midscale segments of the lodging industry. The Company operates a portfolio of 22 hotel brands, including Super 8®, Days Inn®, Ramada®, Microtel®, La Quinta®, Baymont®, Wingate®, AmericInn®, Hawthorn Suites®, Trademark Collection® and Wyndham®. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts is also a leading provider of hotel management services. The Company's award-winning Wyndham Rewards loyalty program offers over 90 million enrolled members the opportunity to redeem points at thousands of hotels, vacation club resorts and vacation rentals globally. For more information, visit www.wyndhamhotels.com. The Company may use its website as a means of disclosing material non-public information and for complying with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD. Disclosures of this nature will be included on the Company's website in the Investors section, which can currently be accessed at www.investor.wyndhamhotels.com. Accordingly, investors should monitor this section of the Company's website in addition to following the Company's press releases, filings submitted with the Securities and Exchange Commission and any public conference calls or webcasts.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the federal securities laws, including statements related to Wyndham Hotels' current views and expectations with respect to its future performance and operations, including revenues, earnings, cash flow and other financial and operating measures, share repurchases and dividends, restructuring charges and statements related to the coronavirus pandemic ("COVID-19"). Forward-looking statements include those that convey management's expectations as to the future based on plans, estimates and projections at the time Wyndham Hotels makes the statements and may be identified by words such as "will," "expect," "believe," "plan," "anticipate," "intend," "goal," "future," "outlook," "guidance," "target," "objective," "estimate," "projection" and similar words or expressions, including the negative version of such words and expressions. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Wyndham Hotels to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release.

Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements include, without limitation, general economic conditions; the continuation or worsening of the effects from COVID-19, its scope, duration and impact on the Company's business operations, financial results, cash flows and liquidity, as well as the impact on the Company's franchisees and property owners, guests and team members, the hospitality industry and overall demand for travel; the success of the Company's mitigation efforts in response to COVID-19; the Company's performance in any recovery from COVID-19; the performance of the financial and credit markets; the economic environment for the hospitality industry; operating risks associated with the hotel franchising and management businesses; the Company's relationships with franchisees and property owners; the impact of war, terrorist activity, political instability or political strife; concerns with or threats of pandemics, contagious diseases or health epidemics, including the effects of COVID-19 and any resurgence or mutations of the virus and actions governments, businesses and individuals take in response to the pandemic, including stay-in-place directives and other travel restrictions; risks related to restructuring or strategic initiatives; risks related to the Company's relationship with CorePoint Lodging; the Company's ability to satisfy obligations and agreements under its outstanding indebtedness, including the payment of principal and interest and compliance with the covenants thereunder; risks related to the Company's ability to obtain financing and the terms of such financing, including access to liquidity and capital as a result of COVID-19; and the Company's ability to make or pay, plans for, and the timing and amount of any future share repurchases and/or dividends, as well as the risks described in the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and any subsequent reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, subsequent events or otherwise.

Table 1 WYNDHAM HOTELS & RESORTS INCOME/(LOSS) STATEMENT (In millions, except per share data) (Unaudited)

















Three Months Ended

September 30,

Nine Months Ended

September 30,

2021

2020

2021

2020 Net revenues













Royalties and franchise fees $ 144



$ 96



$ 344



$ 250

Marketing, reservation and loyalty 149



99



353



288

Management and other fees 32



12



82



50

License and other fees 20



21



60



63

Other 32



27



92



79

Fee-related and other revenues 377



255



931



730

Cost reimbursements 86



82



242



274

Net revenues 463



337



1,173



1,004

















Expenses













Marketing, reservation and loyalty 130



107



327



311

Operating 33



25



92



82

General and administrative 30



28



81



82

Cost reimbursements 86



82



242



274

Depreciation and amortization 23



24



70



73

Separation-related —



—



3



1

Impairments, net —



—



—



206

Restructuring —



—



—



29

Transaction-related, net —



—



—



13

















Total expenses 302



266



815



1,071

















Operating income/(loss) 161



71



358



(67)

Interest expense, net 22



29



73



83

Early extinguishment of debt —



—



18



—

















Income/(loss) before income taxes 139



42



267



(150)

Provision for/(benefit from) income taxes 36



15



72



(25)

Net income/(loss) $ 103



$ 27



$ 195



$ (125)

















Earnings/(loss) per share













Basic $ 1.10



$ 0.29



$ 2.09



$ (1.34)

Diluted 1.09



0.29



2.08



(1.34)

















Weighted average shares outstanding













Basic 93.6



93.3



93.5



93.4

Diluted 94.1



93.4



93.9



93.4



Table 2 WYNDHAM HOTELS & RESORTS HISTORICAL REVENUE AND ADJUSTED EBITDA BY SEGMENT







The reportable segments presented below represent our operating segments for which separate financial information is available and is utilized on a regular basis by our chief operating decision maker to assess performance and allocate resources. In identifying our reportable segments, we also consider the nature of services provided by our operating segments. Management evaluates the operating results of each of our reportable segments based upon net revenues and adjusted EBITDA. We believe that adjusted EBITDA is a useful measure of performance for our segments which, when considered with GAAP measures, allows a more complete understanding of our operating performance. We use this measure internally to assess operating performance, both absolutely and in comparison to other companies, and to make day to day operating decisions, including in the evaluation of selected compensation decisions. Our presentation of adjusted EBITDA may not be comparable to similarly-titled measures used by other companies. During the first quarter of 2021, we modified the definition of adjusted EBITDA to exclude the amortization of development advance notes to reflect how our chief operating decision maker reviews operating performance beginning in 2021. We have applied the modified definition of adjusted EBITDA to all periods presented.





























First

Quarter

Second

Quarter

Third

Quarter

Fourth

Quarter

Full

Year Hotel Franchising



















Net revenues



















2021 $ 209



$ 283



$ 337











2020 243



182



236



$ 202



$ 863



2019 269



331



379



300



1,279



Adjusted EBITDA (a)



















2021 $ 105



$ 166



$ 193











2020 110



86



119



$ 77



$ 392



2019 115



164



197



153



629

























Hotel Management



















Net revenues



















2021 $ 94



$ 123



$ 126











2020 167



76



101



$ 94



$ 437



2019 197



201



180



190



768



Adjusted EBITDA



















2021 $ 5



$ 16



$ 16











2020 17



(4)



2



$ (1)



$ 13



2019 16



16



13



21



66

























Corporate and Other



















Net revenues



















2021 $ —



$ —



$ —











2020 —



—



—



$ —



$ —



2019 2



1



1



2



6



Adjusted EBITDA



















2021 $ (13)



$ (14)



$ (15)











2020 (18)



(16)



(18)



$ (18)



$ (69)



2019 (18)



(19)



(18)



(19)



(74)

























Total Company



















Net revenues



















2021 $ 303



$ 406



$ 463











2020 410



258



337



$ 296



$ 1,300



2019 468



533



560



492



2,053



Net income/(loss)



















2021 $ 24



$ 68



$ 103











2020 22



(174)



27



$ (7)



$ (132)



2019 21



26



45



64



157



Adjusted EBITDA (a)



















2021 $ 97



$ 168



$ 194











2020 109



66



103



$ 58



$ 336



2019 113



161



192



155



621



___________________ NOTE: Amounts may not add across due to rounding. See Table 7 for reconciliations of Total Company non-GAAP measures and Table 9 for definitions. (a) Adjusted EBITDA for 2020 and 2019 has been recast to exclude the amortization of development advance notes to be consistent with the current year presentation.

























Table 3 WYNDHAM HOTELS & RESORTS CONDENSED CASH FLOWS (In millions) (Unaudited)









Nine Months Ended

September 30,

2021

2020 Operating activities





Net income/(loss) $ 195



$ (125)

Depreciation and amortization 70



73

Impairment (a) —



209

Deferred income taxes 4



(52)

Trade receivables (10)



(64)

Accounts payable, accrued expenses and other current liabilities 18



5

Deferred revenues 14



(43)

Other, net 36



54

Net cash provided by operating activities 327



57

Investing activities





Property and equipment additions (23)



(23)

Other, net 2



(1)

Net cash used in investing activities (21)



(24)

Financing activities





Proceeds from/(payments of) long-term debt, net (525)



722

Dividends to shareholders (53)



(45)

Repurchases of common stock (26)



(50)

Other, net (2)



(18)

Net cash (used in)/provided by financing activities (606)



609

Effect of changes in exchange rates on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash —



(1)

Net (decrease)/increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (300)



641

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period 493



94

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period $ 193



$ 735









Free Cash Flow:

We define free cash flow to be net cash provided by operating activities less property and equipment additions, which we also refer to as capital expenditures. We believe free cash flow to be a useful operating performance measure to us and investors to evaluate the ability of our operations to generate cash for uses other than capital expenditures and, after debt service and other obligations, our ability to grow our business through acquisitions and investments, as well as our ability to return cash to shareholders through dividends and share repurchases. This non-GAAP measure is not necessarily a representation of how we will use excess cash. A limitation of using free cash flow versus the GAAP measure of net cash provided by operating activities as a means for evaluating Wyndham Hotels is that free cash flow does not represent the total cash movement for the period as detailed in the condensed consolidated statement of cash flows.



Three Months Ended

September 30,

Nine Months Ended

September 30,

2021

2020

2021

2020 Net cash provided by operating activities (b) $ 147



$ 97



$ 327



$ 57

Less: Property and equipment additions (6)



(5)



(23)



(23)

Free cash flow $ 141



$ 92



$ 304



$ 34



_______________________ (a) 2020 excludes $3 million of cash proceeds from a previously impaired asset. (b) The three and nine months ended September 30, 2020 include $10 million and $58 million, respectively, of payments in connection with our restructuring initiatives, our acquisition of La Quinta and our spin-off from Wyndham Worldwide.

Table 4 WYNDHAM HOTELS & RESORTS BALANCE SHEET SUMMARY AND DEBT (In millions) (Unaudited)









As of

September 30, 2021

As of

December 31, 2020 Assets





Cash and cash equivalents $ 193



$ 493

Trade receivables, net 290



295

Property and equipment, net 259



278

Goodwill and intangible assets, net 3,211



3,240

Other current and non-current assets 357



338

Total assets $ 4,310



$ 4,644









Liabilities and stockholders' equity





Total debt $ 2,088



$ 2,597

Other current liabilities 350



325

Deferred income tax liabilities 370



359

Other non-current liabilities 379



400

Total liabilities 3,187



3,681

Total stockholders' equity 1,123



963

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 4,310



$ 4,644









Our outstanding debt was as follows:







As of September 30, 2021

As of December 31, 2020



$750 million revolving credit facility (due May 2023) $ —



$ —

Term loan (due May 2025) 1,544



1,554

5.375% senior unsecured notes (due April 2026) (a) —



496

4.375% senior unsecured notes (due August 2028) 492



492

Finance leases 52



55

Total debt 2,088



2,597

Cash and cash equivalents 193



493

Net debt $ 1,895



$ 2,104





























_______________________ (a) The Company redeemed these notes on April 15, 2021 primarily with available cash.

Our outstanding debt as of September 30, 2021 matures as follows:











Amount Within 1 year



$ 21

Between 1 and 2 years



21

Between 2 and 3 years



22

Between 3 and 4 years



1,502

Between 4 and 5 years



7

Thereafter



515

Total



$ 2,088



Table 5 WYNDHAM HOTELS & RESORTS REVENUE DRIVERS



Nine Months Ended September 30,





2021

2020

Change

% Change



Beginning Room Count (January 1)

















United States 487,300

510,200

(22,900)

(4%)



International 308,600

320,800

(12,200)

(4)



Global 795,900

831,000

(35,100)

(4)























Additions

















United States 16,000

8,400

7,600

90



International 16,500

13,100

3,400

26



Global 32,500

21,500

11,000

51























Deletions

















United States (16,500)

(20,900)

4,400

21



International (a) (9,300)

(27,600)

18,300

66



Global (a) (25,800)

(48,500)

22,700

47























Ending Room Count (September 30)

















United States 486,800

497,700

(10,900)

(2)



International 315,800

306,300

9,500

3



Global 802,600

804,000

(1,400)

—%

























As of September 30,

FY 2019

Royalty

Contribution (c)

2021

2020

Change

% Change (b)

System Size

















United States

















Economy 244,600

253,000

(8,400)

(3%)



Midscale and Upper Midscale 223,900

229,100

(5,200)

(2)



Upscale and Above 18,300

15,600

2,700

17



Total United States 486,800

497,700

(10,900)

(2%)

86%



















International

















Greater China 151,100

142,000

9,100

6%

3 Rest of Asia Pacific 29,000

27,000

2,000

7

1 Europe, the Middle East and Africa 65,700

67,400

(1,700)

(3)

4 Canada 39,700

40,600

(900)

(2)

5 Latin America 30,300

29,300

1,000

3

1 Total International 315,800

306,300

9,500

3%

14



















Global 802,600

804,000

(1,400)

—%

100%

____________________ (a) 2020 includes the termination of approximately 18,200 rooms including 14,000 master-franchisee rooms in Greater China, 1,300 rooms in the U.S. and 2,900 unprofitable rooms in Europe, the Middle East and Africa and the rest of Asia Pacific in connection with the Company's previously announced strategic termination plan. (b) Includes the global impact from the Company's previously announced strategic termination plan in 2020 resulting in the removal of 8,500 rooms in 2020, including 6,900 rooms in the U.S., and 1,600 unprofitable rooms in Europe, the Middle East and Africa and the rest of Asia Pacific. (c) FY 2019 provided to illustrate pre-pandemic results.

Table 5 (continued) WYNDHAM HOTELS & RESORTS REVENUE DRIVERS













Three Months Ended

September 30, 2021

Constant Currency

% Change (a)

Two-Year Basis

% Change (b) Regional RevPAR Growth









United States









Economy $ 51.33



52%

14% Midscale and Upper Midscale 62.51



62

4 Upscale and Above 93.42



127

(14) Total United States $ 57.73



59%

7%











International









Greater China $ 16.70



18%

(17%) Rest of Asia Pacific 19.57



3

(53) Europe, the Middle East and Africa 40.81



90

(25) Canada 54.45



56

(17) Latin America 18.44



172

(34) Total International $ 27.15



49%

(25%)











Global $ 45.80



56%

(3%)













Three Months Ended September 30,





2021

2020

% Change Average Royalty Rate









United States 4.6%

4.4%

20 bps International 2.2%

2.1%

10 bps Global 4.1%

3.9%

20 bps













Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2021

Constant Currency

% Change (a)

Two-Year Basis

% Change (b) Regional RevPAR Growth









United States









Economy $ 40.50



45%

3% Midscale and Upper Midscale 49.74



48

(10) Upscale and Above 72.01



59

(31) Total United States $ 45.64



47%

(6%)











International









Greater China $ 16.30



68%

(16%) Rest of Asia Pacific 20.87



9

(46) Europe, the Middle East and Africa 24.35



20

(51) Canada 33.73



24

(33) Latin America 15.37



26

(43) Total International $ 20.66



34%

(37%)











Global $ 35.94



44%

(16%)













Nine Months Ended September 30,





2021

2020

% Change Average Royalty Rate









United States 4.6%

4.5%

10 bps International 2.2%

2.2%

— Global 4.1%

4.0%

10 bps



________________________ (a) International excludes the impact of currency exchange movements. (b) Compares 2021 to 2019; international excludes the impact of currency exchange movements.

Table 6 WYNDHAM HOTELS & RESORTS HISTORICAL REVPAR AND ROOMS











First

Quarter

Second

Quarter

Third

Quarter

Fourth

Quarter

Full Year Hotel Franchising





















Global RevPAR





















2021

$ 24.02



$ 35.69



$ 44.67











2020

$ 25.90



$ 17.05



$ 28.83



$ 23.19



$ 23.74



2019

$ 33.76



$ 42.04



$ 45.23



$ 34.51



$ 38.91



U.S. RevPAR





















2021

$ 29.68



$ 46.99



$ 56.38











2020

$ 31.43



$ 23.19



$ 36.06



$ 27.28



$ 29.50



2019

$ 37.69



$ 48.65



$ 51.93



$ 37.96



$ 44.09



International RevPAR

























2021

$ 15.26



$ 18.21



$ 26.62











2020

$ 17.39



$ 7.66



$ 17.39



$ 16.71



$ 14.75



2019

$ 27.56



$ 31.59



$ 34.79



$ 29.15



$ 30.80



Global Rooms



















2021

748,700



752,500



758,600











2020

769,000



754,700



748,200



746,500



746,500



2019

745,300



751,300



758,400



770,200



770,200



U.S. Rooms





















2021

452,500



454,200



458,000











2020

463,900



460,200



459,600



452,600



452,600



2019

454,900



457,600



460,100



464,600



464,600



International Rooms

















2021

296,200



298,300



300,600











2020

305,100



294,500



288,600



293,900



293,900



2019

290,400



293,700



298,300



305,600



305,600



























Hotel Management



















Global RevPAR



















2021

$ 38.17



$ 56.08



$ 64.63











2020

$ 50.00



$ 20.67



$ 34.34



$ 32.91



$ 34.67



2019

$ 63.25



$ 66.67



$ 66.65



$ 59.19



$ 64.01



U.S. RevPAR





















2021

$ 42.89



$ 67.42



$ 78.27











2020

$ 54.35



$ 23.21



$ 39.12



$ 34.14



$ 37.97



2019

$ 65.58



$ 71.61



$ 70.75



$ 60.89



$ 67.32



International RevPAR

















2021

$ 27.12



$ 31.20



$ 37.53











2020

$ 38.07



$ 13.78



$ 23.16



$ 29.86



$ 26.21



2019

$ 55.12



$ 49.53



$ 52.49



$ 53.67



$ 52.69



Global Rooms



















2021

48,500



45,500



44,000











2020

59,300



58,200



55,800



49,400



49,400



2019

66,800



65,200



63,400



60,800



60,800



U.S. Rooms





















2021

33,500



30,600



28,800











2020

42,900



41,800



38,100



34,700



34,700



2019

51,700



50,700



49,100



45,600



45,600



International Rooms

















2021

15,000



14,900



15,200











2020

16,400



16,400



17,700



14,700



14,700



2019

15,100



14,500



14,300



15,200



15,200



Table 6 (continued) WYNDHAM HOTELS & RESORTS HISTORICAL REVPAR AND ROOMS

































First

Quarter

Second

Quarter

Third

Quarter

Fourth

Quarter

Full Year Total System





















Global RevPAR



















2021

$ 24.90



$ 36.92



$ 45.80











2020

$ 27.68



$ 17.31



$ 29.23



$ 23.84



$ 24.51



2019

$ 36.21



$ 44.06



$ 46.94



$ 36.36



$ 40.92



U.S. RevPAR





















2021

$ 30.62



$ 48.37



$ 57.73











2020

$ 33.45



$ 23.19



$ 36.31



$ 27.80



$ 30.20



2019

$ 40.56



$ 50.98



$ 53.79



$ 40.09



$ 46.39



International RevPAR

















2021

$ 15.83



$ 18.84



$ 27.15











2020

$ 18.45



$ 7.96



$ 17.72



$ 17.37



$ 15.35



2019

$ 28.92



$ 32.47



$ 35.63



$ 30.29



$ 31.85



Global Rooms



















2021

797,200



798,000



802,600











2020

828,300



812,900



804,000



795,900



795,900



2019

812,100



816,600



821,800



831,000



831,000



U.S. Rooms





















2021

486,000



484,800



486,800











2020

506,800



502,000



497,700



487,300



487,300



2019

506,600



508,300



509,200



510,200



510,200



International Rooms



















2021

311,200



313,200



315,800











2020

321,500



310,900



306,300



308,600



308,600



2019

305,500



308,300



312,600



320,800



320,800



_________________________ NOTE: Amounts may not foot due to rounding. Results reflect the reclassification of rooms from the Hotel Management segment to the Hotel Franchising segment related to the CorePoint Lodging asset sales.

Table 7 WYNDHAM HOTELS & RESORTS NON-GAAP RECONCILIATIONS (In millions)



















The tables below reconcile certain non-GAAP financial measures. The presentation of these adjustments is intended to permit the comparison of particular adjustments as they appear in the income statement in order to assist investors' understanding of the overall impact of such adjustments. We believe that adjusted EBITDA, adjusted net income and adjusted EPS financial measures provide useful information to investors about us and our financial condition and results of operations because these measures are used by our management team to evaluate our operating performance and make day-to-day operating decisions and adjusted EBITDA is frequently used by securities analysts, investors and other interested parties as a common performance measure to compare results or estimate valuations across companies in our industry. These measures also assist our investors in evaluating our ongoing operating performance for the current reporting period and, where provided, over different reporting periods, by adjusting for certain items which may be recurring or non-recurring and which in our view do not necessarily reflect ongoing performance. We also internally use these measures to assess our operating performance, both absolutely and in comparison to other companies, and in evaluating or making selected compensation decisions. These supplemental disclosures are in addition to GAAP reported measures. These non-GAAP reconciliation tables should not be considered a substitute for, nor superior to, financial results and measures determined or calculated in accordance with GAAP.



















Reconciliation of Net Income/(Loss) to Adjusted EBITDA:





First

Quarter

Second

Quarter

Third

Quarter

Fourth

Quarter

Full Year 2021

















Net income $ 24



$ 68



$ 103









Provision for income taxes 11



25



36









Depreciation and amortization 24



24



23









Interest expense, net 28



22



22









Early extinguishment of debt (a) —



18



—









Stock-based compensation expense 5



8



7









Development advance notes amortization (b) 2



2



3









Separation-related expenses (c) 2



1



—









Foreign currency impact of highly inflationary

countries (d) 1



—



—









Adjusted EBITDA $ 97



$ 168



$ 194





























2020

















Net income/(loss) $ 22



$ (174)



$ 27



$ (7)



$ (132)

Provision for/(benefit from) income taxes 9



(48)



15



(2)



(26)

Depreciation and amortization 25



25



24



24



98

Interest expense, net 25



28



29



30



112

Stock-based compensation expense 4



5



5



5



19

Development advance notes amortization (b) 2



2



2



2



9

Impairments, net (e) —



206



—



—



206

Restructuring costs (f) 13



16



—



5



34

Transaction-related expenses, net (g) 8



5



—



—



12

Separation-related expenses (c) 1



—



—



1



2

Foreign currency impact of highly inflationary countries (d) —



—



1



—



2

Adjusted EBITDA $ 109



$ 66



$ 103



$ 58



$ 336





















2019

Net income $ 21



$ 26



$ 45



$ 64



$ 157

Provision for income taxes 5



10



21



14



50

Depreciation and amortization 29



27



26



28



109

Interest expense, net 24



26



25



25



100

Stock-based compensation expense 3



4



4



4



15

Development advance notes amortization (b) 2



2



2



2



8

Impairment, net (h) —



45



—



—



45

Contract termination costs (i) —



9



34



(1)



42

Restructuring costs (j) —



—



—



8



8

Transaction-related expenses, net (g) 7



11



12



10



40

Separation-related expenses (c) 21



1



—



—



22

Transaction-related item (k) —



—



20



—



20

Foreign currency impact of highly inflationary countries (d) 1



—



3



1



5

Adjusted EBITDA $ 113



$ 161



$ 192



$ 155



$ 621





_____________________ NOTE: Amounts may not add due to rounding. (a) Relates to the redemption premium and non-cash expenses associated with the early redemption of the Company's 5.375% senior unsecured notes. These expenses were recorded in interest expense, net on the Company's income/(loss) statement. (b) Represents the non-cash amortization of development advance notes, which is now excluded from adjusted EBITDA to reflect how the Company's chief operating decision maker reviews operating performance. (c) Represents costs associated with the Company's spin-off from Wyndham Worldwide. (d) Relates to the foreign currency impact from hyper-inflation in Argentina, which is reflected in operating expenses on the income statement. (e) Represents a non-cash charge to reduce the carrying values of certain intangible assets to their fair values principally attributable to higher discount rates primarily resulting from increased share price volatility, partially offset by $3 million of cash proceeds from a previously impaired asset. (f) Represents charges associated with restructuring initiatives implemented in response to the effects on travel demand as a result of COVID-19. (g) Primarily relates to integration costs incurred in connection with the Company's acquisition of La Quinta. (h) Represents a non-cash charge associated with the termination of certain hotel-management arrangements. (i) Represents costs associated with the termination of certain hotel-management arrangements. (j) Represents a charge related to enhancing the Company's organizational efficiency and rationalizing our operations. (k) Represents the one-time fee credit related to the Company's agreement with CorePoint Lodging, which is reflected as a reduction to hotel management revenues on the income statement.

Table 7 (continued) WYNDHAM HOTELS & RESORTS NON-GAAP RECONCILIATIONS (In millions, except per share data)















Reconciliation of Net Income/(Loss) and Diluted Earnings/(Loss) Per Share to Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Diluted EPS:













Three Months Ended

September 30,

Nine Months Ended

September 30,

2021

2020

2021

2020 Diluted earnings/(loss) per share $ 1.09



$ 0.29



$ 2.08



$ (1.34)

















Net income/(loss) $ 103



$ 27



$ 195



$ (125)

















Adjustments:













Early extinguishment of debt (a) —



—



18



—

Acquisition-related amortization expense (b) 9



9



27



28

Separation-related expenses —



—



3



1

Foreign currency impact of highly inflationary countries —



1



1



2

Impairments, net —



—



—



206

Restructuring costs —



—



—



29

Transaction-related expenses, net —



—



—



13

































Total adjustments before tax 9



10



49



279

Income tax provision (c) 3



3



12



65

Total adjustments after tax 6



7



37



214

Adjusted net income $ 109



$ 34



$ 232



$ 89

Adjustments - EPS impact 0.07



0.07



0.39



2.30

Adjusted diluted EPS $ 1.16



$ 0.36



$ 2.47



$ 0.96

















Diluted weighted average shares outstanding 94.1



93.4



93.9



93.5



______________________ (a) Relates to the redemption premium and non-cash expenses associated with the early redemption of the Company's 5.375% senior unsecured notes. These expenses were recorded in interest expense, net on the Company's income/(loss) statement. (b) Reflected in depreciation and amortization on the income/(loss) statement. (c) Reflects the estimated tax effects of the adjustments.



















Table 8 WYNDHAM HOTELS & RESORTS 2021 OUTLOOK As of October 27, 2021 (In millions, except per share data)







2021 Outlook Fee-related and other revenues (a) $ 1,210 - 1,230 Adjusted EBITDA

560 - 570 Depreciation and amortization expense (b)

55 - 57 Development advance notes amortization expense

9 - 11 Stock-based compensation expense

27 - 29 Interest expense, net (c)

93 - 95 Adjusted income before income taxes

370 - 385 Income tax expense (d)

95 - 100 Adjusted net income $ 275 - 285





Adjusted diluted EPS $ 2.93 - 3.03





Diluted shares (e)

94.0





Marketing, reservation and loyalty funds

Approx. +$5





Capital expenditures

Approx. $40 Development advance notes

Approx. $40





Free cash flow conversion rate (f)

Approx. 60%





Year-over-Year Growth



Global RevPAR (g)

Approx. 43% Number of rooms

1.5% - 2%

_____________________ (a) Includes $70 million of license fees, which reflects the minimum levels outlined in the underlying agreements. (b) Excludes amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets of $36 - $38 million. (c) Excludes charges relating to the early extinguishment of debt. (d) Outlook assumes an effective tax rate of approximately 26%. (e) Excludes the impact of any share repurchases after September 30, 2021. (f) Represents the percentage of adjusted EBITDA that is expected to produce free cash flow. Free cash flow plus capital expenditures equals net cash from operating activities. (g) Compared to 2019, outlook represents a 14% decline in global RevPAR.



In determining adjusted EBITDA, interest expense, net, adjusted income before income taxes, adjusted net income and adjusted diluted EPS, we exclude certain items which are otherwise included in determining the comparable GAAP financial measures. We are providing these measures on a non-GAAP basis only because, without unreasonable efforts, we are unable to predict with reasonable certainty the occurrence or amount of all the adjustments or other potential adjustments that may arise in the future during the forward-looking period, which can be dependent on future events that may not be reliably predicted. Based on past reported results, where one or more of these items have been applicable, such excluded items could be material, individually or in the aggregate, to the reported results.

Table 9 WYNDHAM HOTELS & RESORTS DEFINITIONS

Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Diluted EPS: Represents net income/(loss) and diluted earnings/(loss) per share excluding acquisition-related amortization, impairment charges, restructuring and related charges, contract termination costs, transaction-related items (acquisition-, disposition-, or separation-related) and foreign currency impacts of highly inflationary countries. The Company calculates the income tax effect of the adjustments using an estimated effective tax rate applicable to each adjustment.

Adjusted EBITDA: Represents net income/(loss) excluding net interest expense, depreciation and amortization, early extinguishment of debt charges, impairment charges, restructuring and related charges, contract termination costs, transaction-related items (acquisition-, disposition-, or separation-related), foreign currency impacts of highly inflationary countries, stock-based compensation expense, income taxes and development advance notes amortization. Adjusted EBITDA is a financial measure that is not recognized under U.S. GAAP and should not be considered as an alternative to net income/(loss) or other measures of financial performance or liquidity derived in accordance with U.S. GAAP. In addition, the Company's definition of adjusted EBITDA may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies.

During the first quarter of 2021, the Company modified the definition of adjusted EBITDA to exclude the amortization of development advance notes to reflect how the Company's chief operating decision maker reviews operating performance beginning in 2021. The Company has applied the modified definition of adjusted EBITDA to all periods presented. Average Daily Rate (ADR): Represents the average rate charged for renting a lodging room for one day.

Average Occupancy Rate: Represents the percentage of available rooms occupied during the period.

Constant Currency: Represents a comparison eliminating the effects of foreign exchange rate fluctuations between periods (foreign currency translation) and the impact caused by any foreign exchange related activities (i.e., hedges, balance sheet remeasurements and/or adjustments).

Free Cash Flow: See Table 3 for definition.

Number of Rooms: Represents the number of rooms at the end of the period which are (i) either under franchise and/or management agreements or Company-owned and (ii) properties under affiliation agreements for which we receive a fee for reservation and/or other services provided.

RevPAR: Represents revenue per available room and is calculated by multiplying average occupancy rate by ADR.

Royalty Rate: Represents the average royalty rate earned on our franchised properties and is calculated by dividing total royalties, excluding the impact of amortization of development advance notes, by total room revenues.

