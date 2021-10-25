Zack Smith, MD, DABA, DABPM Joins Central Texas Pain Center in San Marcos and South Austin

AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Central Texas Pain Center is pleased to announce that Dr. Zack Smith has joined their team. He completed medical school at the University of Texas Health Science Center San Antonio, and began his residency in Neurosurgery, finishing in Anesthesiology at The University of Nebraska Medical Center in Omaha, where he also completed his pain management Fellowship. He is double Board Certified in Anesthesiology & Pain Management. Dr. Smith will be providing patient care for Central Texas Pain Center in the growing San Marcos and South region of Austin, TX.

According to Dr. Pankaj Mehta, Chief Medical Officer, trained at Harvard Medical School and Cleveland Clinic, member of the Pain Specialists of America Clinical Advisory Board, Medical Director, PSA Ambulatory Surgical Center of Killeen and Director of Research and Clinical Training for the company's two ambulatory surgery centers, "We have been looking for a highly trained interventional pain doctor to join us in San Marcos to provide care for our growing patient base, and we couldn't be happier to have Dr. Smith join our team to increase our capacity to treat patients in this region's growing interventional pain market."

Dr. Zack Smith is a Texas native, born and raised in El Paso and currently resides in New Braunfels. As an active participant in the medical community, he holds many honors and awards for his work. Dr. Smith specializes in advanced interventional therapies and headaches, and has done focused research related to neurosurgery and anesthesiology, the latest focusing on Stellate Ganglion Block for COVID-19 Salvage Therapy. Patient care is of utmost importance as he provides individualized treatment plans for each of his patients, with a goal of reducing their level of pain and increase their quality of life.

In his spare time, Dr. Smith enjoys home brewing, skiing and board games with his wife.

About Central Texas Pain Center

Central Texas Pain Center is an interventional pain management group practice committed to treating patients suffering from all types of acute or chronic pain. Their expert physicians develop treatment plans from a host of multidisciplinary approaches. Individualized treatment programs are designed to improve patients' quality of life, allowing them to return to normal daily functions.

About Pain Specialists of America:

Pain Specialists of America is a practice management company that provides management services to Texas to Central Texas Pain Center's and Pain Specialists of Austin's combined 16 interventional pain clinics and ambulatory surgery centers. Many of the physician leaders have trained at the nation's most prestigious medical centers in the country, like Harvard Medical School and the Cleveland Clinic. Our care teams focus on providing patients exceptional interventional pain care by deploying best practices and the latest interventional pain treatments to help patients relieve pain and regain life.

