Central Pacific Bank Announces Executive Leadership Promotions

HONOLULU, Oct. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Paul Yonamine, Chairman and CEO of Central Pacific Financial (NYSE CPF, the "Company") and Executive Chairman of Central Pacific Bank ("CPB", the "Bank"), and Catherine Ngo, President of CPF and CPB, today announced the following executive leadership promotions, effective January 1, 2022:

L-R: Catherine Ngo, David Morimoto, Arnold Martines, Paul Yonamine

Arnold Martines , 57, from Executive Vice President and Chief Banking Officer of CPF and CPB to President and Chief Operating Officer of the two entities.

David Morimoto , 53, from Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of CPF and CPB, to Senior Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of both entities.

Kevin Dahlstrom , 50, from Executive Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer to Executive Vice President and Chief Strategy Officer of both entities.

In addition, Ngo, 60, will be elevated to Executive Vice Chair of both the bank and holding company boards. She will continue to be a member of the Executive Committee that oversees the management of the bank.

"Catherine and I look forward to working with Arnold to build on our tradition of accomplishment and success as we continue to focus on service and value to customers, employees and shareholders," Yonamine said. "Each of the individuals on the Executive Team has played a key role in Central Pacific Bank's success over the last several years, leading the bank to new heights of financial achievement. Working together, they led the implementation of RISE2020, a multi-faceted $40 million initiative designed to strengthen our position in the market by investing in our branches, ATMs and digital product offerings, as well as the redevelopment of our landmark headquarters building in downtown Honolulu."

As President and COO, Martines will lead the day-to-day operation of the bank and will continue to serve on the Executive Committee.

"Arnold has been an effective leader," added Ngo. "Under his guidance, Central Pacific Bank made more PPP loans than any other local bank and, as a percentage of loans made among lenders in Hawaii, we made more PPP loans than any other lender in the country. He is a true champion of supporting businesses in our community."

With 25 years of experience in the financial services industry, Martines joined CPB in 2004 and has held various executive leadership positions within the company, including Executive Vice President and Chief Banking Officer; Group Executive Vice President, Revenue; and Executive Vice President, Commercial Markets. Born and raised in Paauilo on Hawaii Island, he attended Honokaa High School, the University of Hawaii at Manoa and is a graduate of the Pacific Coast Banking School. Active in various community causes and charities, Martines currently serves as board chair of Child and Family Service, as well as on the boards of Aloha Council - Boy Scouts of America (past chair), the Chamber of Commerce of Hawaii, YMCA of Honolulu, and as a Trustee of Saint Louis School.

"I'm honored to be appointed President and COO of CPB," Martines said. "I would like to express my appreciation to Paul and Catherine for their support, as well as our employees who, each and every day, provide exceptional care of our customers and our community. As we move into the future, I'm excited to work with our executive team. and our employees to continue to deliver on the promise our Founders made 67 years ago to help people achieve home ownership or to start and grow a business."

Morimoto has more than 30 years of banking experience, having started his career at CPB in 1991. He previously served as the bank's Treasurer for over 10 years and has broad experience in asset/liability and investment portfolio management. He also has extensive experience in effectively working with institutional investors, investment bankers and financial institution regulators. Morimoto received his Bachelor of Business Administration degree in Finance from the University of Hawaii and received his Master of Business Administration degree with a concentration in Accounting from Chaminade University of Honolulu. Active in various community organizations, he currently serves on the boards of the Institute for Human Services, 'Iole Stewardship Center and the Hawaii Council on Economic Education.

Dahlstrom was appointed Executive Vice President, Chief Marketing Officer of CPB in 2020. From 2014 to 2019, he was the Chief Marketing Officer at Mr. Cooper Group, Inc., a non-bank home loan servicer, where he led a transformation of the company's brand, product line and culture. Prior to that, he was Chief Marketing Officer at Elevate Credit, Inc. where he was responsible for brand, customer acquisition, and new product strategy. He holds a degree in Mechanical Engineering from the University of Texas at Austin.

