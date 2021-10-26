OnTime Networks announces a new addition to its fully rugged CM-4000 Series product line-up, the CM-4006F0 6-port Gigabit Ethernet Switch with MIL-DTL-38999 III connectors and support of MIL-STD 704

OSLO, Norway, Oct. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- OnTime Networks, a global leader for rugged, time synchronized Ethernet solutions for the Aerospace and Defense Industry, announced today a new addition to its fully rugged CM-4000 Series product line-up of Managed Switches, Inline Taps and GNSS Time Servers. The newly enhanced Cloudberry CM-4006F0 6-port Layer2+ GbE switch, featuring one (1) 55-pin Shell Size 17 MIL-DTL-38999 III connectors, each holding six (6) GbE ports and one (1) 5-pin Shell Size 11 MIL-DTL-38999 III power connector, providing dual power input capability.

CM-4006

This latest powerful addition to the CM-4000 Series, combines the requirement for small size, weight, power consumption, and cost (SWaP-C) optimization (2 lbs. weight / 10 Watt power consumption). With GbE connectivity the CM-4006F0 is available in an AER versions addressing the unique requirements of airborne (MIL-STD-704) applications. The new design of the CM-4006 allows mounting into confined spaces in test flight or mission applications on any aircraft. The CM-4006 is qualified to temperatures of -55..+85C(*), 85.000ft altitude and provides 250ms hold-over capability(*). (*) Options

About CM-4000F0 38999 Series

The CM-4000 Series is a fully rugged managed gigabit Ethernet switch family of products specially designed to operate reliably in the harsh climatically and noisy electrical demanding environments (e.g. high altitude, extreme shock, and vibration, wide temperatures, humidity, dust and water exposure, noisy EMI, dirty power) of military applications. The platform is an advanced and highly engineered switch that addresses complexity, enable modularity and provides growth, while delivering optimal performance for Space, Weight, Power and Cost (SWaP-C) constrained aircraft applications onboard helicopters and fixed wing aircrafts. The unit complies to the environmental requirements of MIL-STD-810G, EMI/EMC requirements of MIL-STD-461 or IEC-55032/61000 and electric power characteristics requirements according to MIL-STD-704 (AER variant) and MIL-STD-1275E (MIL variant).



This fully managed, Layer 2/3 Gigabit switch provides a powerful set of networking features, including support for IPv4 multicast traffic filtering according to static filters or IGMP snooping, Virtual Local Area Networks (VLANs), port control (speed / mode / statistics, ow control), Quality of Service (QoS) traffic prioritization, Link Aggregation (802.3ad), SNMP v1/v2/v3 management, secure authentication (802.1X, ACLs, Web/CLI), port mirroring and network redundancy based on RSTP/MSTP.

The CM-4000 Series is a PTP 1588 Transparent Clock (TC) and Boundary Clock (BC) with PTP version translation (v1/v2) support. The unit also contains a standard NTP server.

About OnTime Networks



OnTime Networks is a technology leader for rugged, time synchronized, fully managed, modular Gigabit Ethernet switches, specifically designed to operate reliably in the harsh and climatically demanding environments of the Aerospace and Defense Industry. Recognized for innovation and excellence, OnTime focuses on precise time over Ethernet according to IEEE 1588 (PTP) as core technology. For more information, please visit www.ontimenet.com.



