TV Azteca Announces Net Revenue Of Ps.3,583 Million and EBITDA Of Ps.985 Million In The Third Quarter Of 2021

MEXICO CITY, Oct. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TV Azteca, S.A.B. de C.V. (BMV: AZTECACPO Latibex: XTZA), one of the two largest producers of Spanish-language television programming in the world, today announced financial results for the third quarter 2021.
"The gradual recovery of economic activity indicators strengthened the advertising market in Mexico in the period, which, together with the company's competitive content and our special coverage of segments of the Tokyo Olympic Games and the soccer Gold Cup, boosted the demand of numerous advertisers for commercial spaces on TV Azteca," commented Rafael Rodríguez, CEO of TV Azteca. "In order to preserve the financial and operational viability of the company, we developed strategies that effectively controlled production costs in all of our programs, which, in the context of increased revenues, generated higher EBITDA levels in the quarter."
Third quarter results
Net revenue for the period was Ps.3,583 million, 44% higher the Ps.2,494 million for the same quarter of last year. Total costs and expenses increased 21% to Ps.2,597 million, from Ps.2,139 million for the previous year.
As a result, the company reported EBITDA of Ps.985 million, compared to Ps.356 million a year ago. TV Azteca generated operating income of Ps.800 million, from an operating income of Ps.120 million in the previous year.
The company recorded net income of Ps.102 million, compared to net loss of Ps.77 million in the same period of 2020.
3Q 2020
3TQ2021
Change
Ps.
%
Net sales
$2,494
$3,583
$1,088
44%
EBITDA
$356
$985
$630
----
Operating result
$120
$800
$680
----
Net result
$(77)
$102
$179
----
Net result per CPO
$(0.03)
$0.03
$0.06
----
Figures in millions of pesos.
EBITDA: Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization.
The number of CPOs outstanding as of September 30, 2020 was 2,984 million and as of September 30, 2021 was 2,986 million.
Net sales
The company's advertising sales in Mexico grew 47%, to Ps.3,409 million, from Ps.2,322 million in the previous year, in the context of an improvement in the performance of domestic economic aggregates, as well as the transmission of segments of sporting events such as the Tokyo Olympics and the 2021 soccer Gold Cup.
The sum of revenue of TV Azteca Guatemala and TV Azteca Honduras, as well as the company's content sales outside of Mexico, was Ps.62 million, compared to Ps.59 million the previous year.
Azteca Comunicaciones Perú reported revenue of Ps.112 million from Ps.113 million a year ago. The revenue resulted from telecommunications services and reimbursements from the Peruvian government for maintenance and operation of the fiber optic network.
Costs and SG&A Expenses
Total costs and expenses increased 21% in the quarter as a result of a 17% growth in production, programming and transmission and telecommunications services costs — to Ps.2,343 million, from Ps.1,995 million a year ago — together with a 76% increase in selling and administrative expenses, to Ps.254 million, compared to Ps.144 million from the previous year.
The increase in costs, which was lower than the revenue growth this period, reflects strategies that strengthen efficiencies in the content production process, which preserve the operational viability of the company, while maintaining the superior quality of the programming.
The costs of Azteca Comunicaciones Perú were Ps.56 million, from Ps.85 million a year ago. The reduction is mainly due to lower costs for the maintenance of the transmission infrastructure.
The increase in selling and administrative expenses reflects fees related to financial advisory services in the period, partially offset by lower operating, travelling and personnel expenses.
EBITDA and net results
The company's EBITDA was Ps.985 million, compared to Ps.356 million in the same period of the previous year. TV Azteca reported operating income of Ps.800 million, from an operating income of Ps.120 million a year ago.
Significant variations below EBITDA were the following:
Ps.22 million in income from affiliates compared to loss of Ps.132 million a year ago, mainly due to positive results of Grupo Orlegi this period compared to a loss in the same quarter of 2020.
Ps.305 million losses in foreign exchange this period, compared to a profit of Ps.345 million a year ago, as a consequence of the net liability monetary position in dollars together with a depreciation of the exchange rate of the peso against the dollar this period, compared with exchange appreciation the previous year.
A Ps.151 million reduction in assets impairment, due to cancellation of a provision for contingencies related to the Atlas soccer team the previous year.
TV Azteca recorded a net income of Ps.102 million in the quarter, from a net loss of Ps.77 million a year ago.
Balance Sheet
As of September 30, 2021, TV Azteca's debt with cost was Ps.12,642 million, compared to Ps.14,410 million from the previous year. The decrease is mainly due to a reduction in the balance of the company's Certificados Bursátiles.
In March, the company announced that it repurchased and canceled Ps.1,211 million of its Certificados Bursátiles with a principal of Ps.4,000 million due in 2022, as a consequence of the purchase of Certificates in the secondary market.
The balance of cash and cash equivalents at the end of the quarter totaled Ps.3,646 million, compared to Ps.1,782 million a year ago. The company's net debt as of September 30, 2021 was Ps.8,996 million, from Ps.12,628 million from the previous year.
Nine months' results
Net sales for the first nine months of 2021 grew 35%, to Ps.9,232 million, from Ps.6,813 million in the same period of 2020, largely as a result of higher demand for advertising space in the context recovery of economic activity indicators in Mexico.
Total costs and expenses were Ps.6,960 million, an increase of 6% from Ps.6,588 million in the same period of the previous year. As of result, TV Azteca reported EBITDA of Ps.2,271 million, compared to Ps.225 million in the first nine months of the previous year. Operating income was Ps.1,720 million, from a loss of Ps.529 million a year ago.
The company recorded a net profit of Ps.103 million, compared to a loss of Ps.3,560 million in the same period of 2020.
9M 2020
9M 2021
Change
Ps.
%
Net sales
$6,813
$9,232
$2,419
35%
EBITDA
$225
$2,271
$2,046
----
Operating result
$(529)
$1,720
$2,249
----
Net result
$(3,560)
$103
$3,664
----
Net result per CPO
$(1.19)
$0.03
$1.23
----
Figures in millions of pesos.
EBITDA: Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization.
The number of CPOs outstanding as of September 30, 2020 was 2,984 million and as of September 30, 2021 was 2,986 million.
About TV Azteca
TV Azteca is one of the two largest producers of Spanish-language television programming in the world, operating four television networks in Mexico: Azteca uno, Azteca 7, adn40 and a+, through more than 300 owned and operated stations across the country. The company also owns TV Azteca Digital, operator of several of the most visited digital platforms and social networks in Mexico.
TV Azteca is a Grupo Salinas company (www.gruposalinas.com), a group of dynamic, fast growing, and technologically advanced companies focused on creating: economic value through market innovation and goods and services that improve standards of living; social value to improve community wellbeing; and environmental value by reducing the negative impact of its business activities. Created by Mexican entrepreneur Ricardo B. Salinas (www.ricardosalinas.com), Grupo Salinas operates as a management development and decision forum for the top leaders of member companies. These companies include TV Azteca (www.TVazteca.com; www.irtvazteca.com), Grupo Elektra (www.grupoelektra.com.mx), Banco Azteca (www.bancoazteca.com.mx), Purpose Financial (havepurpose.com), Afore Azteca (www.aforeazteca.com.mx), Seguros Azteca (www.segurosazteca.com.mx), Punto Casa de Bolsa (www.puntocasadebolsa.mx), Totalplay (irtotalplay.mx; www.totalplay.com.mx) and Totalplay Empresarial (totalplayempresarial.com.mx). TV Azteca and Grupo Elektra trade shares on the Mexican Stock Market and in Spain's Latibex market. Each of the Grupo Salinas companies operates independently, with its own management, board of directors and shareholders. Grupo Salinas has no equity holdings. The group of companies shares a common vision, values and strategies for achieving rapid growth, superior results and world-class performance.
TV AZTECA, S.A.B. DE C.V. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED RESULTS OF OPERATIONS
(Millions of Mexican pesos of September 30 of 2020 and 2021 )
Third Quarter of :
2020
2021
Change
Net revenue
Ps
2,494
100%
Ps
3,583
100%
Ps
1,088
44%
Programming, production and transmission costs
1,995
80%
2,343
65%
348
17%
Selling and administrative expenses
144
6%
254
7%
110
76%
Total costs and expenses
2,139
86%
2,597
72%
458
21%
EBITDA
356
14%
985
28%
630
177%
Depreciation and amortization
179
166
(13)
Other expense -Net
57
20
(37)
Operating profit
120
5%
800
22%
680
567%
Equity in income from affiliates
(132)
22
154
Comprehensive financing result:
Interest expense
(316)
(264)
52
Other financing expense
(49)
(13)
36
Interest income
18
29
11
Exchange loss -Net
345
(305)
(649)
(1)
(552)
(551)
Income before the following provision
(14)
-1%
269
8%
283
Provision for income tax
(184)
(167)
17
(Loss) Profit from continuing operations
(198)
102
300
Impairment of long-live assets
(30)
-
30
Profit (loss) from discontinued operations
151
-
(151)
Net income
Ps
(77)
Ps
102
Ps
179
Non-controlling share in net profit
Ps
0
Ps
(1)
Ps
(1)
Controlling share in net profit
Ps
(77)
-3%
Ps
103
3%
Ps
180
TV AZTECA, S.A.B. DE C.V. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED RESULTS OF OPERATIONS
(Millions of Mexican pesos of September 30 of 2020 and 2021 )
Period ended September 30,
2020
2021
Change
Net revenue
Ps
6,813
100%
Ps
9,232
100%
Ps
2,419
35%
Programming, production and transmission costs
6,112
90%
6,313
68%
201
3%
Selling and administrative expenses
476
7%
648
7%
172
36%
Total costs and expenses
6,588
97%
6,960
75%
373
6%
EBITDA
225
3%
2,271
25%
2,046
907%
Depreciation and amortization
546
489
(57)
Other expense -Net
208
62
(146)
Operating profit
(529)
-8%
1,720
19%
2,249
Equity in income from affiliates
(85)
51
136
Comprehensive financing result:
Interest expense
(995)
(805)
190
Other financing expense
(312)
(299)
12
Interest income
58
63
4
Exchange Gain -Net
(1,211)
(274)
937
(2,460)
(1,316)
1,143
Income before the following provision
(3,073)
-45%
456
5%
3,528
Provision for income tax
(544)
(352)
192
(Loss) Profit from continuing operations
(3,617)
103
3,721
Impairment of long-live assets
(94)
-
94
Profit (loss) from discontinued operations
151
-
(151)
Net income
Ps
(3,560)
Ps
103
Ps
3,664
Non-controlling share in net profit
Ps
1
Ps
(0)
Ps
(2)
Controlling share in net profit
Ps
(3,561)
-52%
Ps
104
1%
Ps
3,665
TV AZTECA, S.A.B. DE C.V. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(Millions of Mexican pesos of September 30 of 2020 and 2021)
At September 30
2020
2021
Change
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
Ps
1,782
Ps
3,646
Ps
1,864
Accounts receivable
4,002
3,583
(419)
Other current assets
2,564
2,225
(339)
Total current assets
8,348
9,454
1,106
13%
Accounts receivable
52
233
181
Exhibition rights
2,697
1,989
(708)
Property, plant and equipment-Net
3,328
2,974
(354)
Television concessions-Net
9,457
9,452
(5)
Other assets
1,318
738
(580)
Deferred income tax asset
2,201
1,970
(231)
Total long term assets
19,053
17,356
(1,697)
-9%
Total assets
Ps
27,401
Ps
26,810
Ps
(591)
-2%
Current liabilities:
Short-term debt
Ps
174
Ps
2,799
Ps
2,625
Other current liabilities
5,917
7,142
1,225
Total current liabilities
6,091
9,942
3,850
63%
Long-term debt:
Securities Certificates
3,967
-
(3,967)
Long-term debt
10,269
9,843
(426)
Total long-term debt
14,236
9,843
(4,393)
-31%
Other long term liabilities:
Advertising advances
5,626
4,416
(1,210)
Deferred income tax
665
567
(98)
Other long term liabilities
779
620
(159)
Total other long-term liabilities
7,070
5,602
(1,467)
-21%
Total liabilities
27,397
25,387
(2,010)
-7%
Total stockholders' equity
4
1,423
1,419
Total liabilities and equity
Ps
27,401
Ps
26,810
Ps
(591)
-2%
TV AZTECA, S.A.B. DE C.V. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(Millions of Mexican pesos of September 30 of 2020 and 2021 )
Period ended September 30,
2020
2021
Operating activities:
Income before taxes on earnings
Ps
(3,073)
Ps
456
Charges to income not affecting resource
2,873
2,019
Cash flow generated before taxes to income
(200)
2,474
Accounts receivable and related parties
499
(765)
Inventories and performance rights
26
64
Accounts payable, accrued expenses and taxes on earnings
589
449
Net cash flow from operating activities
913
2,222
Investing activities:
Acquisitions of property and equipment, intangibles and others
(154)
(481)
Net cash flows from investing activities
(154)
(481)
Financing activities:
Repayment of borrowings, net
(1,710)
(1,214)
Proceeds from borrowings
1,708
-
Interest paid
(1,158)
(367)
Others
(102)
(79)
Net cash flows from financing activities
(1,262)
(1,660)
Increase in cash and cash equivalents
(502)
81
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of year
2,284
3,566
Cash and cash equivalents at end of year
Ps
1,782
Ps
3,646
