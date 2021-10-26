Yetibles Offering Wholesale Opportunities for its Popular Cannabinoid Products at the USA CBD Expo in Chicago

CHICAGO, Oct. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Shawn Honaker, founder of the Yetibles line of cannabinoid products, announced that the company will be offering wholesale packages at the USA CBD Expo in Chicago.

Yetibles are one of the fastest growing brands of cannabinoid products. The company is famous for its gummies, made with distinctive flavors and the purest lab-tested cannabinoids. These products do not contain THC - the active ingredient in marijuana.

Yetibles are currently available with Delta-8 and THC-OA formulations.

Honaker said Yetibles D8 are perfect for people that want the benefits of cannabinoids, but without the unwanted side effects.

THC-OA is another cannabinoid that is obtained from federally legal hemp plants. This unique cannabinoid produces different effects than Delta-8 or CBD, so consumers should learn as much as they can about the product prior to purchasing in order to properly set their expectations.

Honaker is one of America's most respected names in the cannabis industry, and also runs Yeti Farms – a highly regarded all-natural cannabis farm in Colorado. The farm does everything the "old-fashioned" way and uses environmentally friendly techniques and even makes its own organic fertilizers to cultivate the cleanest plants possible.

The farm utilizes some of these plants to extract pure essential oils, which are used in the company's famous Yeti Yummies. These gummies have won awards for their flavor and consistency, and are one of the most popular brands of edibles in Colorado.

Yetibles use the highest quality ingredients and are fully tested at independent labs. The company provides test results of products in an easy to use QR code on the back of each package."

Yetibles are available everywhere delta-8 and THC-OA products can be legally sold.

The USA CBD EXPO will be held at McCormick Place in Chicago, October 28-30 2021. Yetibles can be found at booth 2049.

For more information on Yetibles, call: (360) 771-2617, or visit: www.yetibles.net.

SOURCE Yeti Farms