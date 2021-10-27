Camtek Reports Third Quarter 2021 Results

MIGDAL HAEMEK, Israel, Oct. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ: CAMT) (TASE: CAMT), today announced its financial results for the third quarter of 2021.

Highlights of the Third Quarter of 2021

Revenues of $70.7 million , a 76% increase year-over-year;

GAAP gross margin of 50.6%; non-GAAP gross margin of 50.9%;

GAAP operating income of $20.1 million (28.5% of revenue); non-GAAP operating income of $21.7 million (30.6% of revenue);

GAAP net income of $18.5 million or $0.41 per diluted share; non-GAAP net income of $20.0 million or $0.45 per diluted share; and

Strong positive operating cash flow of $16.5 million .

Forward-Looking Expectations

Management expects continued growth for the fourth quarter with revenue to be between $72-73 million, implying over 70% revenue growth year-over-year for the full year of 2021.

Management Comment

Rafi Amit, Camtek's CEO, commented, "I am very pleased with the continued growth in our revenue and profitability, which was due to ongoing strength of demand for our products. Given our solid backlog, the outlook for the fourth quarter and the first half of 2022 remains positive. We expect to end 2021 with a revenue growth of over 70% year-over-year, an unprecedented growth rate of which we are very proud."

Continued Mr. Amit, "Since the beginning of October we have received orders for over $26 million, which gives us confidence in our business momentum."

Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results

Revenues for the third quarter of 2021 were $70.7 million. This compares to third quarter 2020 revenues of $40.1 million, a growth of 76% year-over-year.

Gross profit on a GAAP basis in the quarter totaled $35.8 million (50.6% of revenues), up 84% compared to a gross profit of $19.4 million (48.5% of revenues) in the third quarter of 2020. Gross profit on a non-GAAP basis in the quarter totaled $36.0 million (50.9% of revenues), up 84% compared to a gross profit of $19.5 million (48.8% of revenues) in the third quarter of 2020.

Operating profit on a GAAP basis in the quarter totaled $20.1 million (28.5% of revenues), compared to an operating profit of $6.3 million (15.8% of revenues) in the third quarter of 2020. Operating profit on a non-GAAP basis in the quarter totaled $21.7 million (30.6% of revenues), compared to $7.6 million (19.0% of revenues) in the third quarter of 2020.

Net income on a GAAP basis in the quarter totaled $18.5 million, or $0.41 per diluted share, compared to net income of $6.0 million, or $0.15 per diluted share, in the third quarter of 2020.

Net income on a non-GAAP basis in the quarter totaled $20.0 million, or $0.45 per diluted share, compared to a non-GAAP net income of $7.3 million, or $0.18 per diluted share, in the third quarter of 2020.

Cash and cash equivalents and short-term deposits, as of September 30, 2021, were $204.9 million compared to $189.3 million as of June 30, 2021. In addition, there were $10.0 in long-term deposits.

During the quarter, Camtek generated $16.5 million in operating cash flow.

Conference Call

Camtek will host a video conference call/webinar today via Zoom, October 27, 2021, at 9:00 am ET (16:00 Israel time).

Rafi Amit, CEO, Moshe Eisenberg, CFO and Ramy Langer, COO will host the call and will be available to answer questions after presenting the results.

To participate in the video call please register at the following link:

A presentation will accompany the webinar. However, for those wishing to listen via phone, please dial: +1-301-715-8592 (United States) or +972 3 978 6688 (Israel) with meeting ID 848 3003 0577. For other dial in numbers, please visit: https://zoom.us/zoomconference.

For those unable to participate, a recording will be available from the above link or a link on Camtek's website at http://www.camtek.com the day after the call.

A summary presentation of the quarterly results will also be available on Camtek's website.

ABOUT CAMTEK LTD.

Camtek is a leading developer and manufacturer of high-end inspection and metrology equipment for the semiconductor industry.

Camtek's systems inspect IC and measure IC features on wafers throughout the production process of semiconductor devices, covering the front and mid-end, and up to the beginning of assembly (Post Dicing).

Camtek's systems inspect wafers for the most demanding semiconductor market segments, including Advanced Interconnect Packaging, Memory, CMOS Image Sensors, MEMS and RF, serving the industry's leading global IDMs, OSATs and foundries.

Camtek's world-class sales and customer support infrastructure is organized around eight subsidiaries based in the US, Europe, Japan, China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, Korea and Singapore.

This press release contains projections or other statements that constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the safe-harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements are only predictions that are based on the current beliefs, expectations and assumptions of Camtek's management about Camtek's business, financial condition, results of operations, market trends and other issues addressed or reflected therein, only as of the date they are made. Although we believe that the predictions reflected in such forward-looking statements are based upon reasonable assumptions, we can give no assurance that our expectations will be obtained or that any deviations therefrom will not be material. We do not assume any obligation to update that information, except as required by law. Examples of forward-looking statements include: projections of demand, revenues, net income, growth prospects, cost assumptions and other financial and market matters. You may identify these and other forward-looking statements by the use of words such as "may", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "estimates", "targets", "expects", "intends", "potential" or the negative of such terms, or other comparable terminology, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected, including, but not limited to, as a result of the effects of general economic conditions; the effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global markets and on the markets in which we operate, including the risk of a continued disruption to our and our customers', providers', business partners' and contractors' business; the risks relating to the concentration of a significant portion of Camtek's expected business in certain countries, particularly China, from which we expect to generate significant portion of our revenues for the coming few quarters, as well as Taiwan and Korea, including the risks of deviations from our expectations regarding timing and size of orders from customers in these countries; changing industry and market trends; reduced demand for our products; the timely development of our new products and their adoption by the market; increased competition in the industry; price reductions; as well as other risks identified in our Annual Report on Form 20-F and other documents filed by Camtek with the SEC.

This press release provides financial measures that exclude share based compensation expenses and are therefore not calculated in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP). Management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide meaningful supplemental information regarding our performance. The presentation of this non-GAAP financial information is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP. Management uses both GAAP and non-GAAP measures when evaluating the business internally and therefore felt it is important to make these non-GAAP adjustments available to investors. A reconciliation between the GAAP and non-GAAP results appears in the tables at the end of this press release.

CAMTEK LTD. and its subsidiaries Consolidated Balance Sheets (In thousands)

September 30, December 31,

2021 2020

U.S. Dollars (In thousands) Assets



Current assets



Cash and cash equivalents 117,852 105,815 Short-term deposits 87,000 72,000 Trade accounts receivable, net 61,178 41,001 Inventories 56,968 39,736 Other current assets 4,681 3,366 Total current assets 327,679 261,918





Long-term deposits 10,000

Long term inventory 4,832 4,416 Deferred tax asset - 482 Other assets, net 119 85 Property, plant and equipment, net 22,414 20,398 Intangible assets, net 590 609 Total non-current assets 37,955 25,990 Total assets 365,634 287,908





Liabilities and shareholders' equity



Current liabilities



Trade accounts payable 29,784 27,180 Other current liabilities 52,888 30,204 Total current liabilities 82,672 57,384





Long term liabilities



Deferred tax liabilities, net 222 - Other long-term liabilities 3,507 3,260 Total non-current liabilities 3,729 3,260 Total liabilities 86,401 60,644





Commitments and contingencies



Shareholders' equity



Ordinary shares NIS 0.01 par value, 100,000,000 shares authorized at

September 30, 2021 and at December 31, 2020;



45,934,072 issued shares at September 30, 2021 and 45,365,354 at

December 31, 2020;



43,841,696 shares outstanding at September 30, 2021 and

43,272,978 at December 31, 2020; 172 171 Additional paid-in capital 174,948 170,497 Retained earnings 106,011 58,494

281,131 229,162 Treasury stock, at cost (2,092,376 as of September 30, 2021 and

December 31, 2020) (1,898) (1,898) Total shareholders' equity 279,233 227,264 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity 365,634 287,908

Camtek Ltd. Consolidated Statements of Income (in thousands, except share data)





Nine months ended September 30, Three months ended September 30, Year ended December 31,



2021 2020 2021 2020 2020



U.S. dollars U.S. dollars U.S. dollars













Revenues

195,488 107,240 70,686 40,061 155,859 Cost of revenues

95,724 57,315 34,893 20,636 82,628













Gross profit

99,764 49,925 35,793 19,425 73,231













Research and development costs

16,774 13,952 5,530 5,068 19,575 Selling, general and











administrative expenses

31,406 21,374 10,118 8,036 31,032 Total Operating expenses

48,180 35,326 15,648 13,104 50,607













Operating income

51,584 14,599 20,145 6,321 22,624













Financial income, net

911 958 349 307 775













Income before taxes

52,495 15,557 20,494 6,628 23,399













Income tax expense

(4,978) (1,445) (1,989) (604) (1,621)













Net income

47,517 14,112 18,505 6,024 21,778





















Net income per ordinary share:

Nine months ended September 30, Three months ended September 30, Year ended December 31,



2021 2020 2021 2020 2020



U.S. dollars U.S. dollars U.S. dollars













Basic net earnings

1.09 0.36 0.42 0.15 0.55













Diluted net earnings

1.06 0.35 0.41 0.15 0.54













Weighted average number of











ordinary shares outstanding











(in thousands):

























Basic

43,577 38,957 43,826 39,176 39,383













Diluted

44,627 39,878 44,658 40,066 40,372



Camtek Ltd. Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP results (In thousands, except share data)



Nine Months ended September 30, Three Months ended

September 30, Year ended December 31,

2021 2020 2021 2020 2020

U.S. dollars U.S. dollars U.S. dollars











Reported net income attributable to

Camtek Ltd. on GAAP basis 47,517 14,112 18,505 6,024 21,778











Share-based compensation 4,193 3,053 1,512 1,285 4,224 Non-GAAP net income 51,710 17,165 20,017 7,309 26,002











Non–GAAP net income per diluted

share 1.16 0.43 0.45 0.18 0.63 Gross margin on GAAP basis 51.0% 46.1% 50.6% 48.5% 47.0% Reported gross profit on GAAP basis 99,764 49,925 35,793 19,425 73,321 Share-based compensation 474 308 173 120 429 Non- GAAP gross margin 100,238 50,233 35,966 19,545 73,750 Non-GAAP gross profit 51.3% 46.4% 50.9% 48.8% 47.3%











Reported operating income attributable

to Camtek Ltd. on GAAP basis 51,584 14,599 20,145 6,321 22,624 Share-based compensation 4,193 3,053 1,512 1,285 4,224 Non-GAAP operating income 55,777 17,652 21,657 7,606 26,848

CAMTEK LTD. Moshe Eisenberg, CFO Tel: +972 4 604 8308 Mobile: +972 54 900 7100 moshee@camtek.com INTERNATIONAL INVESTOR RELATIONS GK Investor Relations Ehud Helft Tel: (US) 1 212 378 8040 camtek@gkir.com

