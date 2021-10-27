Exothera announces the appointment of Hanna Lesch as Chief Technology Officer

JUMET, Belgium, Oct. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Exothera S.A., a full-service Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO), today announced that it has appointed Hanna Lesch as Chief Technology Officer. Hanna's extensive experience in cell and gene therapies will further extend Exothera's capabilities in designing high-quality, cost-effective viral vector processes tailored to the requirements of its customers' particular molecules.



Hanna has dedicated her career to gene therapy and has held several director positions including leading research and development at FKD Therapies, Kuopio Center for Cell & Gene Therapy. Hanna holds several member and executive board positions in industry associations, is an adjunct professor at the University of Eastern Finland and is a frequent speaker at cell and gene therapy industry events.

Her research interests have focused particularly on translational development, including early-stage analytical methods and the development of scalable, robust manufacturing processes operating under current regulatory guidelines. Hanna's deep understanding of viral vector manufacturing technologies will provide Exothera with enhanced manufacturing competitiveness. Her PhD in Molecular Medicine was obtained from the University of Kuopio, followed by a post doc at the University of California San Diego UCSD, CA, USA, and the University of Eastern Finland , Kuopio, Finland . She also holds several patents related to vector manufacturing.

Thibault Jonckheere, CEO of Exothera commented : "We are delighted that Hanna has joined us in our mission, bringing her extensive experience in the cell & gene therapy field. She will both reinforce and challenge what the team has been building over the last year, with a specific focus on establishing processes and platforms that make cell and gene therapy more easily available."

Commenting on her appointment, Hanna Lesch said : "I have always enjoyed working in the translational field, where early biological insights convert into therapy. I am pleased to have found at Exothera, a place where I can continue to play a significant role in the development of very promising patient treatments. With Exothera's highly motivated and committed teams, we will work together to expand the range of technical and manufacturing solutions to best meet customers' needs. "

About Exothera SA

Exothera is a viral vector CDMO (contract manufacturing and development organization) using standard and innovative bioproduction platforms to rapidly deliver affordable viral vector-based vaccines and cell and gene therapies. As a Univercells company, Exothera capitalizes on novel manufacturing technologies and best-in-class bioprocessing expertise to provide custom-made process optimization and GMP clinical and commercial production of viral vectors. Based on its extensive technology expertise, Exothera selects technologies to optimally answer customer needs for cost-effective and agile viral vector manufacturing.

