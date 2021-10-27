WDH Investors Have Opportunity to Lead Waterdrop Inc. Securities Lawsuit

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP ("GPM") announces that investors with substantial losses have opportunity to lead the securities fraud class action lawsuit against Waterdrop Inc. ("Waterdrop" or the "Company") (NYSE: WDH). The action seeks a recovery for investors that purchased Waterdrop shares following the Company's May 2021 IPO.

The complaint filed in the action alleges that the defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) Waterdrop had achieved a substantial portion of its historical revenue growth through illicit means that ran afoul of Chinese rules and regulations governing the insurance industry; (2) Waterdrop had been ordered by the Chinese government to shut down its mutual aid platform because of its failure to comply with Chinese law; (3) Waterdrop was under investigation by regulatory authorities for continued violations of Chinese law; (4) as a result of the foregoing, there existed a material undisclosed risk and substantial likelihood that Waterdrop would face severe adverse reactions by regulatory authorities following the IPO; (5) Waterdrop's operating losses had increased more than four-fold in the first quarter of 2021 as a result of the cessation of its mutual aid business and rapidly growing customer acquisition costs; and (6) as a result of the foregoing, the registration statement's representations regarding Waterdrop's historical financial and operational metrics and purported market opportunities did not accurately reflect the actual business, operations, and financial results and trajectory of the Company in the lead up to the IPO, were materially false and misleading, and lacked a factual basis.

