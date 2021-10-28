The Beauty Industry Just Got A Makeover: ROLFS Global CEO, Francis Tesmer, Introduces Lead, the First-Ever College Degree for Beauty Professionals L'Oréal USA Professional Products Division to Support Lead's Students with Industry-Oriented Curriculum, Guest Lectures by Experts in the Field, Mentorship, Apprenticeship and Other Career Advancement Opportunities

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Oct. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ROLFS Global CEO Francis Tesmer, in collaboration with Mesa Community College (MCC), Arizona State University (ASU) and L'Oréal USA Professional Products Division (PPD) , has pioneered the creation and development of Lead , a revolutionary higher-education program that will transform beauty professionals into industry leaders.

The $500 billion beauty industry is reinventing itself, and it demands more leaders embracing innovation and entrepreneurial spirit than ever before. In partnership with MCC , students around the globe can now earn the first ever Associate in Applied Science (AAS) in Beauty and Wellness, and then apply to ASU to pursue a Bachelor of Applied Science (BAS) in Health, Entrepreneurship and Innovation with an emphasis on personal care. Lead is the only degree program specifically designed with the future of the beauty industry in mind - shaping the next generation of beauty professionals.

Tesmer enlisted L'Oréal USA PPD to provide additional opportunities for Lead students. L'Oréal USA PPD's vast salon, artist, educator and vendor networks have committed to industry-oriented curriculum support and education content. The company will leverage experts for guest lectures, mentorship, apprenticeship and other career advancement opportunities.

Lead is cost-effective, flexible, and accelerated. Although a cosmetology license is not required, Lead caters to licensed beauticians by awarding up to 30 credit hours toward an associate degree at no cost, allowing the AAS to be earned in as little as two semesters. After earning an AAS, students have access to a continued pathway at ASU where they can earn a BAS, typically accomplished in four semesters.

Lead offers a 360-concierge service and scholarships opportunities to its students. Each partnering institution boasts financial aid options and year-round flexible start dates with the option of taking classes online, on campus, or a hybrid of the two. This versatility allows students to successfully balance their work-life-school schedule.

The world needs highly educated, well-rounded beauty professionals. Encouraging cosmetologists to advance their education will elevate the caliber of talent needed for the ever-evolving world of beauty.

A license gets you behind the chair. A degree lets you lead .

For more information, visit https://leadinstitute.degree/

About ROLFS Global

When visionary Rolf Lohse created ROLFS Global more than 30 years ago, the progressive and forward-thinking brand emerged as a venerable beauty house that revolutionized the industry through education, beyond just beauty. Headquartered in Scottsdale, Ariz., ROLFS operates leading salons in the Phoenix-metro area, and has evolved into the "ROLFS Salon of the Future" in Scottsdale, manufacturing, Third Space Institute, and a sponsor of over 3,000 charities. ROLFS Salon of the Future, the first of its kind worldwide, combines state-of-the-art global design, innovation, technology, nature and sustainability featuring custom flooring made from paper and recycled woods made from around the world. From the ROLFSBot and Digital Art of Color Bar, fashion video walls, and "ROLFS Third Space" book club, to the Magic Mirror, which utilizes augmented reality to digitally transform a client's look before their eyes, it elevates the salon experience on every level. Devoted to excellence, ROLFS is powered by internationally educated and skilled beauty professionals that are just as comfortable executing high-fashion runway looks as they are empowering women to embrace their unique beauty. To date, ROLFS has sparked a style uprising amongst some of the world's most renowned fashion icons, celebrities, national and international leaders and royalties. ROLFS believes in intelligent beauty, creating a customized, modern portrait of style for each individual – a style that causes one's inner beauty to radiate by luxuriating the outer and esteeming the whole. For more, visit ROLFSSalon.com

About L'Oréal USA Professional Products Division

The mission of L'Oréal's Professional Products Division (PPD) is to support hairdressers and develop the hair industry sustainably, while benefiting all. Through its portfolio of brands – Baxter of California, Biolage, Kerastase, L'Oréal Professionnel, Matrix, Mizani, Redken, Pulp Riot, Pureology, Shu Uemura and SalonCentric, distributor of salon professional products – L'Oréal USA PPD distributes a full range of hair care products and education programs to salons nationwide. In January 2020, the L'Oréal Group inaugurated "Real Campus, by L'Oréal" in Paris, the first school to award a Bachelor's degree in Hairdressing and Entrepreneurship to meet the needs of an industry undergoing major changes. A pilot class of 20 students joined the campus in January and the first official class of 50 students began in October 2020. Students will have an apprenticeship contract, combining coursework with practical in-salon training.

About L'Oréal USA

L'Oréal USA is the largest subsidiary of the L'Oréal Group, the world's leading beauty company. Through its management of over 35 iconic beauty brands, L'Oréal USA has generated more than $7 billion in sales annually. Products are available across all distribution channels including hair salons, department stores, mass market, pharmacies, medi-spas, e-commerce and more. L'Oréal USA's commitment to growth is generated through sustainable innovation and driven by the company's L'Oréal for the Future ambition which demonstrates sustainable development across the Group's value chain. The company is headquartered in New York City, employs more than 11,000 people, and operates administrative, research, manufacturing and distribution facilities across 16 states.

