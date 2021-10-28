Cunard announces new itineraries on Queen Elizabeth for 2022

SOUTHAMPTON, England, Oct. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cunard has announced that a series of new itineraries sailing on Queen Elizabeth between February and May 2022 will go on sale in November. All sailings will depart from Southampton and will include a voyage in search of the Northern Lights, journeys to the Canary Islands and the Western Mediterranean as well as a grand voyage across the Atlantic Ocean, through the Panama Canal and on to Vancouver, Canada.

The new itineraries will replace the existing published schedule. Cunard continues to work very closely with authorities in all the destinations visited to ensure compliance with local health and entry requirements. Unfortunately, based on the most recent advice for cruise guests, and given the complexities of many of the international destinations involved, it will not be viable to maintain Queen Elizabeth's existing schedule and all departures from 20 February to 17 May 2022 inclusive are now cancelled.

Cunard President Simon Palethorpe says, "We hope our guests will be inspired to find a little adventure with these new itineraries. In a single short programme, they offer fantastic variety from the opportunity to experience the wondrous Northern Lights, to sun kissed Mediterranean shores, to a transit of the Panama Canal.

To all guests affected by the cancelled voyages we are sorry for the disappointment this will cause and we hope to welcome many back on board when we return to Japan in 2023."

Guests booked on the affected cancelled voyages will be offered a full refund or future cruise credit worth 125% of the standard deposit terms, and 100% of any additional monies paid.

About Cunard

Cunard is a luxury British cruise line, renowned for creating unforgettable experiences around the world. Cunard has been a leading operator of passenger ships on the North Atlantic, since 1840, celebrating an incredible 181 years of operation. A pioneer in transatlantic journeys for generations, Cunard is world class. The Cunard experience is built on fine dining, hand-selected entertainment and outstanding service. From five-star restaurants and in-suite dining to inspiring guest speakers, the library and film screenings, every detail has been meticulously crafted to make the experience unforgettable. There are currently three Cunard ships, Queen Mary 2, Queen Elizabeth and Queen Victoria with destinations including Europe, the Caribbean, the Far East and Australia. In 2017, Cunard announced plans to add a fourth ship to its fleet to be launched in 2022. This investment is part of the company's ambitious plans for the future of Cunard globally and will be the first time since 1998 that Cunard will have four ships in simultaneous service. Cunard is based at Carnival House in Southampton and has been owned since 1998 by Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE/LSE: CCL; NYSE:CUK).

View original content:

SOURCE Cunard