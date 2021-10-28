Denver Mattress Co., LLC to Again Support Rescue Missions Across the U.S.

DENVER, Oct. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Denver Mattress Co., LLC (DMC) is pleased to announce the 19th anniversary of its annual charity partnership with Citygate Network (formerly known as the Association of Gospel Rescue Missions), as together DMC and Citygate Network continue to help those in need during the holidays.

For every mattress sold, DMC will donate $15 to one of 48 Citygate Network missions in 26 states from November 1 through November 30. The donations from DMC will be put to good use, assisting people in need—people who are hungry, homeless, abused, and addicted and require essential care at a time when the weather in many places is turning colder. DMC's total matching donation will be up to $150,000.

Citygate Network President John Ashmen says, "Each year the community's response to our campaign with Denver Mattress, in addition to the company's generous contribution, helps many people in desperate circumstances move forward in life. Our friends at DMC have become important partners in the work of life transformation. Their products are high-quality, and their commitment to the community is genuine."

DMC supports donation efforts with in-store point of purchase materials, a social media campaign, and local promotion by Citygate Network members. Last year's efforts generated an abundance of community support in all of the cities in which there were participating member missions, plus a contribution of $150,000 by DMC.

With a history dating back to 1906, Citygate Network has approximately 300 rescue missions and similar ministries in membership throughout North America. In most cities, a member of Citygate Network is the largest homeless services provider; and in some cities, it is the only homeless services provider. Annually, Citygate Network members serve some 68 million meals, provide more than 25 million nights of lodging, distribute clothing to more than 750,000 people, graduate nearly 20,000 men and women from addiction recovery programs, and assist some 45,000 adults in finding gainful employment. For more information, please visit www.citygatenetwork.org or contact Executive Assistant Alice Gifford at agifford@citygatenetwork.org.

Denver Mattress manufactures mattresses in its Denver-based factory and distributes them to its own retail stores. It employs the latest in manufacturing concepts, eliminates middle men, and passes the savings on. The extremely cost-efficient production of American-made, high-quality mattresses translates into real value for its customers. Denver Mattress, the easiest way to get the right mattress®. Visit http://www.DenverMattress.com

The Furniture Row companies make up one of the largest family-owned specialty home furnishings and bedding retailers in the U.S. For more information, please visit http://www.FurnitureRow.com

