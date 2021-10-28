Hawaiian Airlines Increases California, Seattle Service Ahead of Holidays

HONOLULU, Oct. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hawaiian Airlines, Hawaiʻi's largest and longest-serving airline, is offering holiday travelers more options to reconnect with family or take a Hawaiʻi vacation with additional nonstop flights between the islands and the U.S. West Coast.

Hawaiian Airlines logo. (PRNewsFoto)

To meet anticipated holiday demand, the carrier is expanding once-daily service between Honolulu (HNL) and Seattle (SEA) and San Francisco (SFO), as well as between Kahului, Maui (OGG) and Los Angeles (LAX), with the following additional flights:

Flight No. Route Holiday Schedule* Date of Holiday Additions Est. Departure Time Est. Arrival Time HA 27 SEA-HNL 2 daily flights 19-Nov-21 to 21-Nov-21 27-Nov-21 to 29-Nov-21 17-Dec-21 to 5-Jan-22 8:00 12:15 HA 28 HNL-SEA 2 daily flights 18-Nov-21 to 20-Nov-21 26-Nov-21 to 28-Nov-21 16-Dec-21 to 4-Jan-22 21:45 5:30 HA 55 LAX-OGG 2 daily flights 19-Nov-21 to 21-Nov-21 27-Nov-21 to 29-Nov-21 17-Dec-21 to 5-Jan-22 12:05 15:45 HA 56 OGG-LAX 2 daily flights 18-Nov-21 to 20-Nov-21 26-Nov-21 to 28-Nov-21 16-Dec-21 to 4-Jan-22 22:00 5:00 HA 54 HNL-SFO 1 daily flight Mon-Thur 2 daily flights Fri-Sun 18-Dec-21 to 9-Jan-22 13:15 20:30 HA 53 SFO-HNL 1 daily flight Tue-Fri 2 daily flights Sat-Mon 19-Dec-21 to 10-Jan-22 8:00 11:45 * All listed routes operate once-daily before the holiday additions

"We are looking forward to welcoming our guests with our warm hospitality as they spend this holiday season safely enjoying the islands or visiting with friends and loved ones on the mainland," said Brent Overbeek, senior vice president of network planning and revenue management at Hawaiian Airlines.

Guests traveling between HNL and SEA will enjoy the roominess and comfort of Hawaiian's wide-body Airbus A330 aircraft, which features 18 lie-flat leather seats in First Class, arranged in a 2-2-2 configuration tailored for couples, families and honeymooners while offering great functionality to business travelers. Hawaiian also offers 68 of its popular Extra Comfort premium seats with more legroom and enhanced amenities, in addition to 192 Main Cabin seats. The carrier will use its quiet and fuel-efficient narrow-body Airbus A321neo to operate the additional flights between LAX and OGG and HNL and SFO. The aircraft features 16 luxurious leather recliners in First Class, 44 Extra Comfort premium seats and 129 Main Cabin seats. All guests will enjoy Hawaiian's award-winning hospitality, including island-inspired meals prepared by Hawai'i's leading chefs.

All guests traveling to the Hawaiian Islands must comply with the state of Hawaiʻi's Safe Travels program requirements. For complete flight schedules and to purchase tickets, visit www.HawaiianAirlines.com.

About Hawaiian Airlines

Hawaiian® has led all U.S. carriers in on-time performance for each of the past 17 years (2004-2020) as reported by the U.S. Department of Transportation and was named No. 1 U.S. airline by Condé Nast Traveler's 2021 Readers Choice Awards. Consumer surveys by Travel + Leisure and TripAdvisor have placed Hawaiian among the top of all domestic airlines serving Hawaiʻi.

Now in its 92nd year of continuous service, Hawaiian is Hawaiʻi's biggest and longest-serving airline. Hawaiian offers approximately 130 flights within the Hawaiian Islands, daily nonstop flights between Hawaiʻi and 16 U.S. gateway cities – more than any other airline – as well as service connecting Honolulu and American Samoa, Japan, South Korea, Sydney, and Tahiti. As a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, Hawaiian's Auckland and Brisbane flights remain suspended.

The airline is committed to connecting people with aloha by offering complimentary meals for all guests on transpacific routes and the convenience of no change fees on Main Cabin and Premium Cabin seats. HawaiianMiles members also enjoy flexibility with miles that never expire.

Hawaiian Airlines, Inc. is a subsidiary of Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: HA). Additional information is available at HawaiianAirlines.com. Follow Hawaiian's Twitter updates (@HawaiianAir), become a fan on Facebook (Hawaiian Airlines), and follow us on Instagram (hawaiianairlines). For career postings and updates, follow Hawaiian's LinkedIn page.

For media inquiries, please visit Hawaiian Airlines' online newsroom.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Hawaiian Airlines