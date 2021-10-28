Iron Valley™ Supply Co. Honors the 100th Anniversary of the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier: Supports Society of the Honor Guard, Tomb of the Unknown Solder

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., Oct. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Birmingham-based, Iron Valley™ Supply Co. is humbled to pay tribute to the 100th Anniversary of the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, as we remember the day our Nation's Unknown Soldier began his final journey home from France to the United States after falling on the battlefield during World War I.

The Society of the Honor Guard, Tomb of the Unknown Soldier is a 501 (c)3 nonprofit organization providing programs and events to the public while offering assistance, scholarships, and services to current and past Honor Guards. www.tombguard.org

November 11, 2021 marks the Centennial of the interment of America's Tomb of the Unknown Soldier. The first Unknown Soldier from World War I was selected in France, relocated back to the United States aboard the USS Olympia, and interred at Arlington National Cemetery.

The Tomb is guarded by Sentinels 24-hours a day, 365-days a year, and are chosen from the 3d United States Infantry Regiment, also known as the Old Guard.

The Society of the Honor Guard, Tomb of the Unknown Soldier (SHGTUS) assists the Tomb Guard platoon in executing their duties by providing support and essential supplies for the platoon, scholarships, education to the public, recognizing past and current Tomb Guards for exemplary service, and upholding the memory of former Tomb Guards.

To honor the Centennial, Iron Valley™ Supply Co. in partnership with the Society of the Honor Guard, Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, Colt® Manufacturing and Baron Engraving is offering an exclusive, Colt 1911 100th Anniversary of the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier Limited Edition.

Each Colt 1911 pistol is engraved by Baron Engraving with serial numbers TOTUS-001 through TOTUS-500 and will be shipped with a 100th Anniversary Challenge Coin.

Iron Valley™ Supply Co. is donating serial number TOTUS-100, a special edition, gold-inlaid Colt 1911 to the Society for their auction on November 13th, 2021.

"The 100th anniversary of the Tomb represents the incalculable sacrifices our brave Armed Forces confronted throughout our nation's history. The Tomb is one of America's most sacred and treasured Memorials and we owe an immeasurable debt of gratitude to our servicemen and women. We are humbled at Iron Valley™ Supply Co. to commemorate the 100th Anniversary of the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier with the limited-edition Colt 1911 and are proud to support the Society of the Honor Guard as they continue supporting the Tomb Guards in their mission".

Brent Wouters, CEO, Iron Valley™ Supply Co.

"The 100th Anniversary of the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier marks a historic and somber reminder to our Nation of the sacrifice our Service Men and Women take when choosing to serve our Country. The Tomb is a most sacred place, representing the loss of all those whose life and identity were forfeited in battle, and those who loved them and were left without resolution. Our partnership with Iron Valley™ Supply Co. helps the Society continue our commitment of remembering the service and sacrifice of the Unknown Soldiers, and our Nation's countless missing."

Gavin McIlvenna, President, Society of the Honor Guard, Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, Former First Relief Commander (1997-98)

About The Society of the Honor Guard, Tomb of the Unknown Soldier

About Iron Valley™ Supply Co.

Iron Valley™ Supply Co. was founded in 1923 in Birmingham, Alabama. This privately held wholesale distributor is a leading supplier of shooting sports and outdoor products. As a distributor of more than 150 of the nation's foremost brands and products, Iron Valley™ Supply Co. provides unsurpassed customer service, product knowledge and support to our dealers in hunting, shooting sports, and outdoor equipment. Our passion is rooted in the outdoor community, and we are steadfastly committed to serve as the Adventure Culture's Storehouse. www.ironvalleysupply.com

