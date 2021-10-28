MINDCURE Signs LOI with Awakn Life Sciences to Distribute Ketamine Protocol for Alcohol Use Disorder into Clinics Across United States and Canada through iSTRYM, MINDCURE's Digital Therapeutics Platform

VANCOUVER, BC, Oct. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Mind Cure Health Inc. (CSE: MCUR) (OTCQX: MCURF) (FRA: 6MH) ("MINDCURE" or the "Company"), a leader in advanced proprietary technology and research for psychedelics, is pleased to announce the signing of a non-binding letter of intent ("LOI") with Awakn Life Sciences (NEO: AWKN)(OTCQB: AWKNF) ("Awakn"), a biotechnology company with clinical operations researching, developing, and delivering psychedelic medicine to better treat Addiction.

The Company will enter into an agreement with Awakn to be a distributor of its ketamine-assisted psychotherapy for Alcohol Use Disorder (AUD) protocol in the US and Canada. Awakn's protocol will be distributed through iSTRYM, MINDCURE's digital therapeutics platform.

MINDCURE released the minimum viable product (MVP) version of iSTRYM into partner clinics across North America in August and will begin full commercial deployment to all partner clinics in Q1 of 2022. The company forecasts 75 partner clinics in Canada and the US deploying iSTRYM upon commercialization. Further deployment anticipates 150 clinics across Canada, the US, the UK, and Europe by Q4 2022.

iSTRYM provides a digital distribution network of science-based protocols developed by MINDCURE's clinical partners, companies, academic institutions, and other healthcare providers directly to therapists. The Company is already partnering with ketamine-assisted psychotherapy clinics in nine states in the US and two provinces in Canada with plans to expand to the broader mental health market in 2022. The distribution component of iSTRYM unlocks another revenue line for MINDCURE, in addition to clinic and patient level revenues from the platform.

"Awakn's goal is to fully integrate evidence-backed psychedelic-assisted psychotherapy into mainstream healthcare to better treat addiction. We're currently building the UK and Europe's leading chain of medical psychedelic clinics with a focus on treating addiction and other mental health conditions," said Anthony Tennyson, CEO of Awakn Life Sciences. "We are extremely pleased that we now also have a partnership with MINDCURE to distribute our ketamine-assisted psychotherapy for Alcohol Use Disorder protocol through their iSTRYM platform in the US and Canada."

Awakn acquired the licensing rights from the University of Exeter for a ketamine-assisted psychotherapy treatment for AUD, which has been validated in a completed Phase II a/b trial. Awakn's license to use and deliver the 'Ketamine in the Reduction of Alcoholic Relapse' (KARE) psychotherapy treatment will be deployed in each of Awakn's clinics in the UK and Europe and will be led by a consultant psychiatrist. Awakn's Team includes world leading scientific, research and clinical experts in the treatment addiction, led by Professor David Nutt, who serves as Awakn's Chief Research Officer and Chair of both the Scientific Advisory Boards (Preclinical and Clinical). The KARE protocol will be distributed by MINDCURE in its digital therapeutic platform across its growing network of clinical partners in the US and Canada.

"Improving mental health is a global challenge and we're building iSTRYM to be an innovative global solution," said Kelsey Ramsden, President & CEO, MINDCURE. "This is our first of many overseas partnerships with industry leaders who are developing scientifically rigorous psychedelics protocols and drugs whereby our technology provides a natural distribution partner to support both patients and therapists."

About Awakn

Awakn Life Sciences ("Awakn") is a biotechnology company with clinical operations, researching, developing, and delivering psychedelic medicine to better treat Addiction. Awakn's team consists of world leading chemists, scientists, psychiatrists, and psychologists who are developing and advancing the next generation of psychedelic drugs, therapies, and enabling technologies to treat Addiction. Awakn will also deliver evidence backed psychedelic therapies for Addiction in clinics in the UK and Europe and through licencing partnerships globally. Learn more at awaknlifesciences.com

About MINDCURE

Mind Cure Health ("MINDCURE") is a life sciences company focused on innovating and commercializing new ways to promote healing and improve mental health. The company is developing digital therapeutics technology and researching psychedelic compounds to support access to safe, evidence-based psychedelic-assisted therapies globally. Learn more at mindcure.com, and follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

