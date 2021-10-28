Smarsh Advance Kicks Off

Premier RegTech Event to Highlight Challenges and Opportunities Associated with the Rise of Communications Data in Wake of Pandemic-Driven Workplace Changes

PORTLAND, Ore., Oct. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Smarsh®, enabling organizations to manage the risk and uncover the value within their electronic communications, announced that Smarsh Advance, a one-day, all-virtual conference poised to become the premier event of the year for RegTech professionals, will take place November 9.

The event will shine a light on the compliance and reputational implications of financial services firms adopting remote and hybrid work models. It will also demonstrate how firms can leverage artificial intelligence, machine learning tools, and the cloud to enhance the value of their information assets and enforce their communications data strategies. Advance kicks off at 11 a.m. ET/8 a.m. PT. Register here.

"We are excited to host Smarsh Advance," said Brian Cramer, Smarsh CEO. "This event comes at a critical time for compliance, legal and information technology stakeholders, as the business imperative to find risk in communications data has never been more intense. The volume, velocity, and variety of digital messages in the workplace today is unprecedented – and unlikely to let up – so firms need to rethink their approach to not only how they capture and maintain such data, but the way they analyze it to protect their firm and brand."

Smarsh Advance will begin with a keynote panel on the market demand for Communications Intelligence and the official launch of the new Smarsh Communications Intelligence Platform, followed by 45-minute breakout sessions aligned to the themes of Protect, Collaborate, and Transform. It will wrap up with an interview with actor Stephen Kunken, "Hollywood's favorite" Chief Compliance Officer.

Keynote and session panelists will feature business leaders representing some of the top organizations in financial services and government, award-winning Artificial Intelligence experts, the co-founder of the Electronic Discovery Reference Model (EDRM) as well as event partners, including: Amazon Web Services (AWS), Greyline, Slack, Zoom, T-Mobile for Business, and Salesforce. As part of the conference, Smarsh is also making available several on-demand sessions. Planned programming includes:

Cloud: Driving Your Business at Enterprise Scale

Collaborative Tools in the Hybrid Work Reality

The Emerging Threats of Hybrid Work

Zoom & Voice: The BD and RIA Perspectives

Capturing the Retail Investor

Conduct Intelligence: -The Journey Toward an Integrated View of Risk

The State and Local Government Perspective

AI/NLP to Extract Greater Insights from Your Content Warehouse

Discovery of Today's Digital Communications

"With fines, penalties, and regulatory scrutiny sharply increasing, it's more important than ever to bring together thought leaders from around the industry to offer their insights and explore breakthroughs in communications supervision, surveillance, and cybersecurity," Mr. Cramer continued. "The sudden shift to remote work in the wake of the pandemic creates both enormous challenges for firms as well as incredible opportunities. I look forward to contributing to the discourse and learning from my peers."

About Smarsh:

Smarsh is the recognized global leader in electronic communications archiving solutions for regulated organizations. The Smarsh platform provides innovative capture, archiving, e-discovery, and supervision solutions across the industry's widest breadth of communication channels.

Smarsh enables organizations of all sizes to strategically future-proof as new communication channels are adopted, and to realize more insight and value from the data in their archive. Customers strengthen their compliance and e-discovery initiatives, and benefit from the productive use of email, social media, mobile/text messaging, instant messaging and collaboration, web, and voice channels.

Smarsh serves a global client base that spans the top banks in North America and Europe, along with leading brokerage firms, insurers, and registered investment advisors. Smarsh also enables federal and state government agencies to meet their public records and e-discovery requirements. For more information, visit www.smarsh.com.

