Wendy's 'Treats' NY Metro Area with New Hot & Crispy Fries and Lemonade for a Year Giveaway No Tricks Necessary to Score Salty and Sweet Treats This Hallo-Weendy's

DUBLIN, Ohio, Oct. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

Wendy’s ‘Treats’ NY Metro Area with New Hot & Crispy Fries and Lemonade for a Year Giveaway.

WHAT:

This Halloween, Wendy's® is bringing FRY-ghteningly good deals to the NY metro area as part of the national launch of its new Hot & Crispy Fry and no questions asked Guarantee*. The Fry-Day before Halloween, there are two ways for area consumers to have no tricks and all treats at Wendy's:

Free Frosty® Fry-Day** (NY Metro Area): Customers who purchase any size Hot & Crispy Fry on October 29 , will score a FREE Small Frosty (perfect for dipping!) with Wendy's app offer**. Simply apply the app offer to your mobile order or scan the app offer in-restaurant or in the drive-thru.

Hallo-Weendy's Hot & Crispy VIP Pass & Giveaway*** ( Wood-Ridge, NJ ): On October 29 , New Jersey locals are invited to "Trick or Treat" at the Wendy's in Wood-Ridge with a guarantee their experience will be hot and crispy. Any "Trick or Treater" who shows a "VIP Pass" (a.k.a. a social media post with hashtag #HotAndCrispyHalloWeendys) at checkout will receive a complimentary small order of Hot & Crispy Fries and small Dave's Craft Lemonade. Additionally, one lucky customer will be in for a real treat…taking home a year of free Hot & Crispy French Fries and Lemonade. There's nothing sweeter than 52 weeks of hot & crispiness paired with a refreshing beverage.

WHERE:

Free Frosty Fry-Day** offer valid at participating Wendy's locations in the NY metro area. Hallo-Weendy's Hot & Crispy VIP Pass & Giveaway*** entry exclusively offered at Wendy's restaurant located at 359 NJ-17 South in Wood-Ridge, NJ.

WHEN:

On October 29th, the final Fry-Day before Halloween weekend.

WHY:

Unlike the other guys, Wendy's doesn't think there should be any room for scary surprises or disappointment, when it comes to French Fries. And what better way to enjoy Hot & Crispy salty goodness than with something sweet and refreshing?

HOW:

Wendy's new Hot & Crispy Fries and Dave's Craft Lemonade are available nationally via Wendy's drive-thru , contactless pickup via mobile order or through delivery with the Wendy's app , DoorDash, Grubhub, Postmates and Uber Eats.

To enter for a chance to win the Hallo-Weendy's Hot & Crispy Fries and Lemonade for a Year Giveaway***, simply visit Wendy's located at 359 NJ-17 South in Wood-Ridge, NJ and fill out an entry card at the register.

ABOUT WENDY'S:

Wendy's was founded in 1969 by Dave Thomas in Columbus, Ohio. Dave built his business on the premise, "Quality is our Recipe®", which remains the guidepost of the Wendy's system. Wendy's is best known for its made-to-order square hamburgers, using fresh, never frozen beef****, freshly-prepared salads, and other signature items like chili, baked potatoes and the Frosty dessert. The Wendy's Company is committed to doing the right thing and making a positive difference in the lives of others. This is most visible through the Company's support of the Dave Thomas Foundation for Adoption® and its signature Wendy's Wonderful Kids® program, which seeks to dramatically increase the number of adoptions of children waiting in North America's foster care systems. Today, Wendy's and its franchisees employ hundreds of thousands of people across more than 6,800 restaurants worldwide with a vision of becoming the world's most thriving and beloved restaurant brand. For details on franchising, connect with us at www.wendys.com/franchising.

Visit www.wendys.com and www.squaredealblog.com for more information and connect with us on Twitter and Instagram using @wendys, and on Facebook at www.facebook.com/wendys/.

* If Wendy's new fries are not hot & crispy when you receive them, bring them back and we'll replace them.

**Offer only available at participating U.S. Wendy's for a limited time. Offer must be redeemed via the Wendy's app. Wendy's app download and account registration required. Excludes Topped Fries. Not valid for delivery orders placed outside of the Wendy's app. See offer in Wendy's app for further details.

***No purchase necessary. Ends 10/29/2021. Open only to legal residents of 50 US and DC, who are 18+. Void where prohibited. For Official Rules, go to https://locations.wendys.com/united-states/nj/wood-ridge/359-rt-17-south.

****Fresh beef available in the contiguous U.S., Alaska, and Canada.

Wendy’s ‘Treats’ NY Metro Area with New Hot & Crispy Fries and Lemonade for a Year Giveaway.

Wendy's logo (PRNewsfoto/Wendy's)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE The Wendy's Company