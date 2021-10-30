Official Statement from Bahaa Hariri

WASHINGTON, Oct. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The recent diplomatic row that has erupted between the Lebanese political regime and the members of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) underscores its profound inability to govern. Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Kuwait have called home their diplomatic representatives in Lebanon and have expelled Lebanese ambassadors from their posts. In addition, the Saudi ban of all Lebanese imports is an unnecessary blow to Lebanon's bleak economic situation where approximately 80% of the country are living in poverty.

Bahaa Hariri: "We thank the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the Arab Gulf states for embracing the Lebanese community and for distinguishing between the Lebanese diaspora and the corrupt sectarian system that caused this unnecessary deterioration in relations between Lebanon and its Arab neighbors. Therefore, we demand not only the dismissal of the Minister of Information, but also an end to the sectarian system as a whole. Lebanon's future is non-sectarian, democratic and needs to be led by men and women not tainted by the shame of corruption and incompetence."

