Appnext Recognized As The Leading Non-Self Reporting (SRN) Platform Worldwide In AppsFlyer Performance Index

BANGALORE, INDIA, Nov. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Appnext , the leading independent discovery platform offering innovative solutions to engage with users directly on their handsets, announced today that it was recognized as the #1 non-SRN platform globally in the AppsFlyer Index in non-gaming categories on Android devices. The AppsFlyer Index comes out twice a year and recognizes leaders in the industry on their ability to target, retain, and monetize users.

Appnext is recognized for its second to none end-to-end discovery solutions that span the entire users' daily journey from the initial device setup and personalization throughout various mobile touchpoints at any given moment.

This product suite is leveraging a patent behavioral analytics technology that displays personal app recommendations directly onto the mobile device of a user according to his intentions, at the language of choice and within context, resulting in a state-of-the-art customer experience, coupled with the ability to repeatedly engage vast numbers of users on a global scale as recognized in the AppsFlyer performance index.

As well as solidifying its prized position globally and in the APAC countries where Appnext excels, it is delivering exceptional results in Eastern Europe, Russia and Brazil, to advertisers, carriers and device manufacturers as they grow and transform their businesses to provide seamless digital customer experiences.

"We are highly encouraged by the recognition in the recent AppsFlyer Index and are thankful for our customers for consistently adopting us as their preferred marketing platform," said Elad Natanson, CEO & Co-founder of Appnext. "It's a testament to our efforts to offer our clients innovative discovery solutions to place their apps and services in front of valuable users. It demonstrates our commitment to our customers in India, Southeast Asia, LATAM, and Eastern Europe, which are becoming hugely influential globally for mobile. Appnext is dedicated to accelerating this journey while enabling mobile operators, handset manufacturers and advertisers to ultimately accelerate the pace to better engage with their user, improve customer experiences and build greater brand loyalty."

"This edition of the Index comes at a fascinating time, with the entire industry starting to see the initial tremors of dynamic shifts," said Shani Rosenfedler, Head of Content & Mobile Insights, AppsFlyer. "We are impressed by how Appnext continues to innovate and help their customers to reach their business goals which earned them recognition across various rankings and markets."

About AppsFlyer Performance Index:

The AppsFlyer Performance Index is a comprehensive measurement of mobile advertising that has been published since 2015. The Performance Index XIII analyzed data from 33billion app installs, 55 billion apps opens across more than 17,000 apps. The latest report measured the performance of 623 media sources with a minimum of 50,000 installs across the period of June 2021 until August 2021.

About Appnext

Appnext is the leading independent app discovery platform, offering the only recommendation engine on the market, encompassing both in-app and on-device discovery. Appnext discovery platform powers over 6.5B daily app recommendations via over 20+ interactions along users' daily mobile journey.

Through its direct partnerships with top OEMs, operators and app developers, Appnext creates a discovery experience in over 10,000 mobile touchpoints. Powered by proprietary AI technology, Appnext 'Timeline' predicts the type of apps users are likely to utilize next and recommends which ones to install. Appnext's recommendations are helping app marketers reach more engaged users and get their apps discovered, used and re-used.

As of June 2020, Appnext is part of the Affle group. Affle (India) Limited trades on the Indian stock exchanges (BSE: 542752 & NSE: AFFLE).

