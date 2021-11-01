Gibson Energy Declares Dividend

GEI Logo (CNW Group/Gibson Energy ULC)

All financial figures are in Canadian dollars unless otherwise noted

CALGARY, AB, Nov. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Gibson Energy Inc. announced today that its Board of Directors has approved a quarterly dividend of $0.35 per common share payable on January 17, 2022, to shareholders of record at the close of business December 31, 2021. This dividend is designated as an eligible dividend for Canadian income tax purposes. For non-resident shareholders, Gibson's dividends are subject to Canadian withholding tax.

About Gibson

Gibson Energy Inc. ("Gibson" or the "Company") (TSX: GEI), is a Canadian-based liquids infrastructure company with its principal businesses consisting of the storage, optimization, processing, and gathering of liquids and refined products. Headquartered in Calgary, Alberta, the Company's operations are focused around its core terminal assets located at Hardisty and Edmonton, Alberta, and include the Moose Jaw Facility and an infrastructure position in the U.S.

Gibson shares trade under the symbol GEI and are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange. For more information, visit www.gibsonenergy.com.

For further information, please contact:

Mark Chyc-Cies

Vice President, Strategy, Planning & Investor Relations

Phone: (403) 776-3146

Email: mark.chyc-cies@gibsonenergy.com

Q3 2021 Dividend PR - vF - 2021.11.01.PDF (CNW Group/Gibson Energy ULC)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Gibson Energy ULC