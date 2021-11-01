ReGen Ventures restores the planet by accelerating regenerative technologies

BYRON BAY, Australia and SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Nov. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ReGen Ventures, a global early-stage venture fund that invests in regenerative technologies, today announced the first close of its $50M first fund. This capital will be used to partner with visionary teams that are redesigning the global economy to actively restore climate, planetary and human health.

Since its inception in early 2020, ReGen Ventures has championed transformative technologies that improve every aspect of our lives for the better: what we eat, what we wear, where we live, what we build, how we move, and more.

The firm's thesis is that products that are better for people and the planet will capture the massive unmet demand for sustainable products, which are growing 7x faster than conventional products and command a 40% price premium.

ReGen Ventures' category-defining portfolio companies include Hide Biotech , a company producing cow-free leather from food waste; and Seqana , which pairs artificial intelligence with satellite imagery to measure soil organic carbon (SOC) at a fraction of the current cost.

"Sustainability is an insufficient goal. Regenerative technologies go well beyond incrementally reducing harm by actively restoring ecosystem health," says Dan Fitzgerald, Founder and Managing Partner at ReGen Ventures.

ReGen Ventures' team of seasoned operators and investors are committed to accelerating solutions that work with instead of against nature. With offices in San Francisco, New York City, and Byron Bay, ReGen Ventures has a global presence of climate technology experts and visionaries.

A former investment banker and hedge fund manager, Dan Fitzgerald began investing in climate technology a decade ago. He worked alongside former Patagonia CEO Rose Marcario on world positive investments through Patagonia's in-house venture fund, Tin Shed Ventures, and has brought Marcario into the fold at ReGen Ventures as a Partner. Marcario currently sits on the boards of Rivian , an electric vehicle company, and Meati , a plant-based meat company.

The ReGen team also includes clean technology veteran Will Coleman, who helped build the cleantech practice at Mohr David Ventures and later served as CEO of Lucid (Acq. NYSE: AYI 2018). Marcario and Coleman are joined by an all-star team of advisors and investors, including Mark Tercek, former CEO of The Nature Conservancy; Renee Beaumont, former partner of Generation Investment Management; and Georgia Vidler, former Head of Product at Canva.

This is the first step in ReGen's mission to move $1bn of capital into the regenerative technology space by 2030. In doing so, the firm hopes to close the $173trn funding gap required to achieve a net-zero economy by 2050. The team is deeply engaged in the future of food, regenerative materials, and the emerging areas of carbon and biodiversity.

"We are motivated to partner with founders daring to build companies that will restore our planet," says Fitzgerald. "This is the greatest imperative and opportunity of our lifetimes. Investing in regenerative technologies will radically change the world for the better and generate enormous value now and for future generations. This is our life's work."

About ReGen Ventures:

ReGen partners with founders daring to build companies that will restore our planet.

http://regen.vc

View original content:

SOURCE ReGen Ventures