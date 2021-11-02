Bausch Health Announces Participation In Upcoming Investor Conferences

LAVAL, QC, Nov. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE/TSX: BHC) ("Bausch Health" or the "Company") today announced that the Company will participate in upcoming investor conferences.

Joseph C. Papa, chairman and chief executive officer; Sam Eldessouky, executive vice president and chief financial officer; and Arthur J. Shannon, senior vice president and head of Investor Relations and Communications, are scheduled to participate at the Credit Suisse 30th Annual Healthcare Conference on Nov. 10, 2021 at 10:30 a.m. ET and at the Evercore ISI HealthCONx Conference on Dec. 1, 2021 at 1:00 p.m.ET.

A live webcast and audio archive of the events will be available on the Investor Relations page of the Bausch Health Companies Inc. website at: https://ir.bauschhealth.com/events-and-presentations/2021.

About Bausch Health

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE/TSX: BHC) is a global company whose mission is to improve people's lives with our health care products. We develop, manufacture and market a range of pharmaceutical, medical device and over-the-counter products, primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology and dermatology. We are delivering on our commitments as we build an innovative company dedicated to advancing global health. For more information, visit www.bauschhealth.com and connect with us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

