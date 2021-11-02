BlackBerry to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

WATERLOO, ON, Nov. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB; TSX: BB) today announced its participation at the following virtual investor conferences in November 2021:

TD Securities Virtual Technology Conference

Monday, November 15, 2021, at 12:35pm ET

Presenter: Mattias Eriksson, President, BlackBerry IoT, discussing BlackBerry's competitive positioning and market opportunities in Automotive.

Register here for the live webcast. A replay will be available on the BlackBerry.com/Investors website.

2021 RBC Capital Markets Global Technology, Internet, Media and Telecom Virtual Conference

Wednesday, November 17, 2021, at 11:35am ET

Presenter: Steve Rai, Chief Financial Officer, discussing BlackBerry's strategy and opportunities for growth.

Register here for the live webcast. A replay will be available on the BlackBerry.com/Investors website.

About BlackBerry

BlackBerry (NYSE: BB; TSX: BB) provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments around the world. The company secures more than 500M endpoints including over 195M vehicles. Based in Waterloo, Ontario, the company leverages AI and machine learning to deliver innovative solutions in the areas of cybersecurity, safety and data privacy solutions, and is a leader in the areas of endpoint security, endpoint management, encryption, and embedded systems. BlackBerry's vision is clear - to secure a connected future you can trust.

