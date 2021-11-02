Full Sail IP Partners Buys Weatherbeater Brand

WESTPORT, Conn., Nov. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Full Sail IP Partners, an acquiror of leading brands, has acquired the Weatherbeater® brand from Transform SR Brands LLC ("Transformco").

For more than 50 years, people trusted Weatherbeater® paint and stain to protect their largest investment, their homes. At its height, Weatherbeater® offered more than 1,200 colors for use on front doors, siding, trim and shutters. Weatherbeater® paints included innovations such as one coat coverage, mildew & chalk resistance and superior durability that resisted peeling, cracking and fading, earning the brand a strong following of loyalists.

"We're thrilled to acquire Weatherbeater, with its long history of innovation, high levels of brand awareness and reputation for great products. We look forward to providing a broad range of products to improve the look and lengthen the life of homes from coast to coast and in all climates," said Alan Kravetz, Full Sail's CEO.

The acquisition of Weatherbeater marks the second acquisition for Full Sail, following the company's first acquisition of the Odwalla brand from the Coca-Cola Company, announced in September 2021.

Transformco has a large portfolio of brands that it intends to activate through product development, licensing and, where applicable, through outright sale. The company's brand portfolio includes Kenmore and DieHard (as a licensee), as well as house brands within the appliance, tool, grill, floor care, apparel, footwear and home categories.

About Full Sail IP Partners

Full Sail acquires brands and creates new opportunities for growth and expanded relevance through a transformational brand licensing business model. Backed by Warburg Pincus, a leading global growth investor, and powered by LMCA, one of the innovators of corporate brand extension licensing, Full Sail is focused on building a portfolio unmatched in the industry. For more information, please visit www.FullSailIP.com.

About Transformco

Transformco is a privately held company with five core businesses: A real estate portfolio of 59.8 million square feet; Sears Home Services, the nation's largest appliance repair provider; the Shop Your Way® loyalty and credit card program; Sears and Kmart full-line stores, specialty stores and online operations; and Transformco Brands.

