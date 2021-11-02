Orbis Receives Patent on Next Generation Content Redaction Technology Orbis' adaptive redaction and data releasability systems drive significant efficiencies over manual redaction processes.

ANNAPOLIS, Md., Nov. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Orbis Technologies, Inc. , a global leader in providing component content management systems (CCMS) and content development services, announced this week the issuance of a new U.S. patent entitled "Adaptive Redaction and Data Releasability Systems Using Dynamic Parameters and User-Defined Rule Sets" (U.S. Patent No. 11,163,906).

Orbis Technologies, Inc. Logo (PRNewsfoto/Orbis Technologies, Inc.)

"The Adaptive Redaction and Data Releasability patent demonstrates our continued commitment to introducing technology designed to make content production more efficient. Using our redaction technology, our clients enjoy up to a 95% reduction in the time to remove unauthorized content over manual redaction," says Brian Ippolito, President & CEO of Orbis Technologies, Inc.

Orbis has received 12 U.S. patents covering various content management technology components such as Big Data, semantic search, cybersecurity, and content correlation. The Orbis content redaction technology is incorporated into the Orbis RSuite Component Content Management software and is the foundation for Orbis' RSuite Redaction .

About Orbis Technologies, Inc.

Orbis Technologies, Inc. is an established global leader in delivering innovative technology to companies ranging from Fortune 50 to the U.S. Federal Government.

Orbis specializes in well-recognized advanced semantic-driven enterprise component content management platforms, highly specialized cloud content analytics software, and exceptional content development for technical documentation, eLearning, online help systems, visualizations, and training materials. Their elite team of subject-matter experts helps clients assess, optimize, and build next-generation digital content platforms.

Orbis has headquarters in Annapolis (MD) with offices in Audubon (PA), Brookfield (WI), Colorado Springs (CO), Durham (NC), Orlando (FL), and Rochester (NY), with subsidiaries in Chennai (India), Devon (United Kingdom), and Sydney (Australia).

