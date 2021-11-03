Harry Potter™: The Exhibition - Tickets On Sale Now! For the World Premiere at The Franklin Institute

PHILADELPHIA, Nov. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Tickets are now on sale for the highly-anticipated world premiere of Harry Potter: The Exhibition, debuting at The Franklin Institute in Philadelphia on February 18, 2022. The all-new behind-the-scenes exhibition will celebrate the iconic moments, characters, settings, and beasts as seen in the films and stories of Harry Potter, Fantastic Beasts and the expanded Wizarding World, including Harry Potter and the Cursed Child through beautifully crafted environments that honor the iconic moments, characters, settings, and beasts fans love using best-in-class immersive design and technology to deliver an unforgettable personalized experience.

The Franklin Institute

From the mysteries of Hogwarts™ castle to the adventures of its brilliant students; from daring duels to dragons and Dark Arts; from goblins at Gringotts™ to the magnificent Ministry of Magic—the exhibition will bring magic to life, connect visitors with a global community of fans of the Wizarding World, and reveal the artistry and craftsmanship behind the blockbuster films.

The groundbreaking exhibition spans thousands of square feet and features 10 distinct areas—from Hogwarts™ castle and The Great Hall to Hagrid's Hut and The Forbidden Forest. Guests will transition into the exhibition from the iconic King's Cross Station, entering through a spellbinding entry, selecting their house and wand and beginning their personalized journey. They will get an up-close look at authentic props and original costumes from the Harry Potter and Fantastic Beasts™ films, and an opportunity to engage with innovative, awe-inspiring, and magical environments and installations in ways never before experienced in a touring exhibition. Harry Potter: The Exhibition is the most comprehensive touring exhibition ever presented about the Wizarding World.

PRE-EXHIBITION SEEK THE GOLDEN SNITCH TOURING INSTALLATIONS

Fans will have a limited-time opportunity to experience the magic of the Wizarding World as they vie for a chance to become the first guest to visit the Harry Potter: The Exhibition through a series of interactive photo-op installations unveiled today for media, and slated to appear at locations across the northeast, beginning at The Franklin Institute.

Designed as a photo-op to prepare fans for the magic to be found in Harry Potter: The Exhibition, a 13-foot-tall illuminated Hogwarts™ castle front and four accompanying Golden Snitch™ pedestal pieces will travel to popular events and locations through the exhibition's opening. Each features a QR code that, when activated by a mobile device, launches an interactive "Seek the Golden Snitch" experience using AR technology.

Fans are challenged to catch the quick-moving Golden Snitch to be entered to win the grand prize—a two-night hotel stay in Philadelphia and four tickets to be the first to experience the world premiere of Harry Potter: The Exhibition. Plus, a $500 cash prize, Harry Potter: The Exhibition merchandise, and a family membership to The Franklin Institute ($4000 prize value).

Hogwarts™ Castle locations

The Franklin Institute: November 3-10

Upcoming Golden Snitch™ locations:

The Franklin Institute, Philadelphia, PA

Independence Visitor Center, Philadelphia, PA

The Promenade at Sagemore, Marlton, NJ

Peddler's Village, New Hope, PA

Fans are encouraged to follow Harry Potter: The Exhibition on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter, as well as all social media channels for The Franklin Institute. #HarryPotterExhibition

TICKET INFORMATION

Daytime Tickets

Daily: 9:30am-5pm

Adults $43.00

Seniors and Military $41.00

Children (ages 3-11) $39.00

Daytime tickets include admission to The Franklin Institute and one Fels Planetarium show.

Evening Tickets

Thursday – Sunday: 5pm-8pm; last entry 6:30pm

Adults and Seniors $30.00

Children (ages 3-11) $30.00

Evening tickets include admission to Harry Potter: The Exhibition only.

Other Museum areas close at 5 p.m.

VIP [Anytime] Ticket: $59

An immediate-access pass, exclusive exhibition lanyard, and a discount on an audio tour and photo op.

*Valid for any timeslot on the date indicated at the time of purchase.

Tickets are timed and dated, and advance ticket purchase is strongly recommended. For information on purchasing tickets, please visit www.fi.edu.

The Franklin Institute is proud to present and play host to the world premiere of Harry Potter: The Exhibition in the Nicholas and Athena Karabots Pavilion and the Mandell Center. PECO, the premier corporate partner of The Franklin Institute, is an associate sponsor of the exhibition.

Harry Potter: The Exhibition was created and developed by Imagine Exhibitions in partnership with Warner Bros. Themed Entertainment, and EMC Presents. The Exhibition is slated to tour globally to Latin America, the Asia-Pacific Region (APAC), Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (EMEA). Visit www.HarryPotterExhibition.com for the latest news on tour stops and ticket availability.

About Wizarding World

In the years since Harry Potter was whisked from King's Cross Station onto Platform nine and three quarters, his incredible adventures have left a unique and lasting mark on popular culture. Eight blockbuster Harry Potter films have brought the magical stories to life, and today, the Wizarding World is recognized as one of the world's best-loved franchises.

Representing a vast interconnected universe, it also includes two epic Fantastic Beasts films (the third releasing in 2022), Harry Potter and The Cursed Child – the multi-award-winning stage-play, state-of-the-art video and mobile games from Portkey Games, innovative consumer products, thrilling live entertainment (including four theme park lands) and insightful exhibitions.

This expanding portfolio of Warner Bros. owned Wizarding World experiences also includes Harry Potter New York – a brand new flagship store, Warner Bros. Studio Tour London – The Making of Harry Potter, Warner Bros. Studio Tour Tokyo, and the Platform 9 3⁄4 retail shops.

The Wizarding World continues to evolve to provide Harry Potter fans with fresh and exciting ways to engage. For the worldwide fan community, and for generations to come, it welcomes everyone in to explore and discover the magic for themselves.

About Warner Bros. Themed Entertainment

Warner Bros. Themed Entertainment (WBTE), part of WarnerMedia Global Brands and Experiences, is a worldwide leader in the creation, development, and licensing of location-based entertainment, live events, exhibits, and theme park experiences based on WarnerMedia's iconic characters, stories, and brands. WBTE is home to the groundbreaking global locations of The Wizarding World of Harry Potter, Warner Bros. World Abu Dhabi, WB Movie World Australia, and countless other experiences inspired by DC, Looney Tunes, Scooby, Game of Thrones, Friends and more. With best-in-class partners, WBTE allows fans worldwide to physically immerse themselves inside their favorite brands and franchises.

WIZARDING WORLD and all related trademarks, characters, names, and indicia are © & ™ Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc. Publishing Rights © JKR. (s21)

About Imagine Exhibitions

A world leader in narrative-driven, immersive experiences, Imagine Exhibitions, Inc., creates, markets, and operates sophisticated, high-quality experiences for museums, brands, venues, and integrated resorts across the globe. From ideation to operation, Imagine's team of industry pioneers draws upon decades of success in the fields of immersive design, awareness, and entertainment to consistently create and implement memorable and thought-provoking environments. The company's custom experiences deliver focused messaging and serve to increase attendance wherever they are presented. Imagine Exhibitions, Inc., a global pioneer in traveling entertainment responsible for many internationally recognized exhibitions such as Titanic: The Exhibition, The Hunger Games: The Exhibition, Angry Birds: The Art & Science Behind a Global Phenomenon, Jurassic World: The Exhibition, and Downton Abbey: The Exhibition.

Imagine Exhibitions is currently presenting and operating more than 40 unique exhibitions in museums, science centers, aquariums, integrated resorts, and non-traditional venues worldwide. The Company also continues to design, open, and operate its own venues, along with creating and implementing permanent and semi-permanent museum, brand, and entertainment properties. For more information, visit www.ImagineExhibitions.com or find us on Facebook.

About EMC Presents

EMC Presents is a partnership between CTS Eventim, one of the leading international providers of ticketing services and live entertainment, and award-winning tour promoter and producer Michael Cohl, creating one of the strongest global networks of promoters and venues. The partnership provides a comprehensive worldwide live entertainment platform, creating extraordinary shows and experiences, from concept creation to production and promotion. Michael Cohl's career spans over 45 years as a Producer and Promoter for iconic entertainers, having worked with the world's most recognized artists including Barbra Streisand, Oprah Winfrey, The Rolling Stones, Pink Floyd, U2, Michael Jackson, Frank Sinatra and many more. Michael's strategies are credited with revolutionizing the touring industry worldwide. Besides his storied history in the music industry, Cohl has promoted multiple successful exhibitions including the original King Tut exhibit, "John Lennon: The New York City Years," Bodies: The Exhibition, Jurassic World: The Exhibition, and Pink Floyd: Their Mortal Remains. Cohl, previously the chairman of Live Nation, was inducted into the Canadian Rock n Roll/Music Hall of Fame and has received a star on Canada's Walk of Fame. Among his many other awards, Cohl has also been honored with an Emmy, the Billboard Legend of Live Award, the TJ Martell Foundation Man of the Year Award, a Peabody Award, and a JUNO Award for Special Achievement.

About The Franklin Institute

Located in the heart of Philadelphia, The Franklin Institute is a renowned and innovative leader in the field of science and technology learning, as well as a dynamic center of activity. As Pennsylvania's most visited museum, it is dedicated to creating a passion for learning about science by offering access to hands-on science education. For more information, visit www.fi.edu.

Exhibitors unveil a large-scale interactive photo-op that will tour the northeast in advance of the world premiere of Harry Potter: The Exhibition—opening February 18, 2022, at The Franklin Institute in Philadelphia. The exhibition is the most comprehensive touring exhibition ever presented about the Wizarding World. Tickets are on sale today at www.fi.edu.

