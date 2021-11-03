Introducing the New Rocketrip - Delivering Savings, Safety, and Sustainability in a Changing World.

Rocketrip now integrates functionality from Sherpa and Thrust Carbon to provide more current, accurate information to travelers on the topics that matter most.

NEW YORK, Nov. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Rocketrip — a business unit of Mondee Holding - is delighted to announce changes to its leadership team and the addition of new features to its flagship product, helping bring the company to the forefront of delivering savings, safety, and sustainability to its customers.

Kim Andreello, President of Avia Travel Services joins Rocketrip as its General Manager, bringing with him a wealth of experience in online travel and a track record of working with travel partners large and small. "It's a pleasure to join Rocketrip. The company's award winning platform delivers both travel cost savings and happier, more engaged employees. We look forward to the return of business travel in 2022, and bringing the Rocketrip experience to even more travelers, worldwide."

In addition to Rocketrip's core software, which incentivizes employees to save on business travel and optimize booking behaviors, new features have been added to bolster safety and sustainability efforts at its customers.

Real time COVID-related safety information is now available to all Rocketrip customers at no charge, in partnership with Sherpa. Appearing at the top of the online booking tool search results, the safety information keeps travelers current on restrictions, documentation requirements, mask usage, quarantine policy, and other relevant information for their upcoming business trip. "We couldn't be happier to empower Rocketrip's customers with the knowledge they need to move freely, wherever business takes them," commented Sherpa CEO, Max Tremaine. "As business travel continues to rebound, we believe that current and accurate information on global travel restrictions is paramount, and we're very pleased to know that this view is shared by our friends at Rocketrip."

Rocketrip has also added updated carbon emission data to its growing suite of travel manager tools, along with the ability to use the savings from their Rocketrip program to offset the carbon emissions from their corporate travel program. Working with Thrust Carbon, Rocketrip adds up-to-date emissions data to customer trips. Travel managers - working with finance and sustainability teams - can then choose from a variety of carbon offset products provided by Thrust Carbon, and offset their emissions for a given period. "Rocketrip is passionate about giving its customers the option of making a difference in our fight against climate change, right now. We look forward to working with them in supporting companies making positive change." shared Glenn Thorsen, Head of Partnerships at Thrust Carbon.

In addition to these new enhancements, Rocketrip continues to deliver on its mission to provide companies and their employees with tools to make decisions that reduce company travel costs. On average, Rocketrip customers reduce corporate travel spend by 20% with no change to current company workflows, travel policies, booking tools, or their TMC. "We expect average savings to improve as higher-cost international travel comes back next year," notes Andreello. "With corporate travel still impacted by COVID-19, many companies are implementing Rocketrip now, to lock in savings as travel returns."

About Mondee Holding

Mondee Holding is a group of leading travel technology, service, and content companies driving disruptive innovative change in the leisure, corporate, and retail travel markets. They deliver a revolutionary technology platform of SaaS, mobile, and cloud products and services to a global customer base of over 45,000 customers, processing over 50 million daily searches and multi-billion dollars of transactional volume yearly. Founded in 2011, Mondee is headquartered in Silicon Valley, California, with 36 offices in USA and Canada, and operations in India, Greece, Thailand, Costa Rica, and Senegal.

About Rocketrip

Founded in 2013 and headquartered in New York City, Rocketrip's award winning corporate travel platform integrates seamlessly with a company's current booking tool and TMC to reduce travel costs by 20% on average. Powered by a proprietary engine, Rocketrip's Price to Beat technology helps employees make informed cost saving decisions with measurable results. New 2021 enhancements include fully integrated duty of care information to keep travelers safe and trip planning tools that help reduce a company's carbon footprint. Fortune 500 companies such as BMW and Feld Entertainment trust Rocketrip to consistently innovate and help them reduce travel costs, keep their employees safe, and manage their carbon footprint.

