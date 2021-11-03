Media Advisory For Houston Thursday (11/4) And Friday (11/5) 2021 Nareb 2021 National Black Homeownership Summit State of Housing in Black America (SHIBA) Report Finds Disturbing Disparities in How Whites & Blacks Benefitted from Federal Refinance Programs

WHO:

Dr. Leisa L. Crumpton-Young , TSU President 11.4/ 9:29 AM CST

Adrienne Todman , Deputy HUD Secretary 11.4/ 2:08 PM CST

Sandra Thompson , Acting Director, FHFA 11.5/ 12:20 PM CS T

Mark Alston , NAREB SHIBA and Public Affairs Chair 11.5/ 10:11 AM CST

Cerita Battles , J.P. Morgan Chase Managing Director, Head of Community & Affordable Lending 11.5/ 1:22 PM CST

Lydia Pope , NAREB President 11.5/ 3:20 CST

Jim Carr , SHIBA Author 11.5/ 10:33 AM CST

Teresa Bryce Bazemore , President & CEO, FHLBank SF 11.5/ 9:51 AM CST

Robert Wright , President TX Association of Real Estate Brokers 11.5/ 10:01 AM CST

Marla Lewis , President Houston Black Real Estate Association 11.5/ 9:57 AM

(California Rep. Maxine Waters, Chair of the House Financial Services Committee, and Texas Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee appear virtually.)

WHAT:

The National Association of Real Estate Brokers (NAREB) will host the 2021 Black Home Ownership Summit in Houston, TX, with a focus on the state of housing for Blacks, including release of the 2021 State of Housing in Black America (SHIBA) Report. The report confirms that the gap in the homeownership rate between Black and White families is wider today than when housing discrimination was legal. In 1960, there was a 27-point gap between Black homeownership (38%) and White homeownership (65%). Today, the gap is wider. In the first quarter of 2021, the homeownership rate for White households was 73.8% and 45.1% for Black households. Further, SHIBA examines COVID-19's impact on housing, as well as government and industry policies that have impacted Black homeownership. Summit sessions also examine barriers to Black homeownership, proposed solutions to building Black wealth, closing the racial wealth gap, student debt and access to credit.

WHERE: Texas Southern University

TSU Student Center, 3347 Blodgett St., Houston, TX 77004

3rd Floor, Tiger Room

WHEN: Thursday, Nov. 4 and Friday, Nov.5, 2021

