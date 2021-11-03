Rebalance Tops $1 Billion in Client Assets Under Management

BETHESDA, Md. and PALO ALTO, Calif., Nov. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Rebalance, an award-winning wealth management firm that offers world-class investing, financial planning, and personalized advice to individual investors and small businesses, announced today that the firm has surpassed the milestone of managing more than $1 billion in client investments.

The foundation of the firm's success is a laser focus on client-centricity, according to Managing Director Mitch Tuchman.

"Rebalance was founded with the intention of doing something few Wall Street firms do, which is putting consumer interests first," said Tuchman. "We pride ourselves on always positioning our clients front and center in a way that is transparent and conflict free."

Rebalance provides its clients access to a fundamentally different and better set of investment options for both individual investors and small businesses. Rebalance360 provides clients with financial planning, investment management, and expert advice. Small businesses trust Better K to help reduce their 401(k) fees by up to 50% via innovative retirement savings plans.

Promoting investing literacy is another way in which Rebalance helps its clients, stated the firm's Managing Director Scott Puritz.

"Many people never learned the basics of investing, which puts them at a real disadvantage when it comes to saving and investing for their future," said Puritz. "We know that an educated investor is a successful investor, which is why Rebalance provides all of our clients with access to investing fundamentals."

All Rebalance clients are given a copy of the bestselling classic The Elements of Investing. In addition, Rebalance provides its clients with access to educationally-oriented courses such as Investing 101 and How a Financial Plan Can Change Your Life.

Rebalance is led by an Investment Committee anchored by three of the most respected experts in the finance world: Professor Burton Malkiel, the world-renowned Senior Economist at Princeton University and author of "A Random Walk Down Wall Street"; Dr. Charley Ellis, the former longtime chairman of the Yale University Endowment; and Jay Vivian, the former Managing Director of IBM's $100+ billion in retirement investment funds for more than 300,000 employees worldwide.

"I joined the Rebalance Investment Committee because we hold the same beliefs regarding the importance of providing clients with low-cost, conflict-free, broadly diversified investing options," said Malkiel. "Rebalance continues to succeed by sticking to these core principles, allowing investors to prudently grow their savings and prepare for their future."

Rebalance has received a number of prestigious awards, including Schwab's Pacesetter IMPACT Award™ for Innovation and Growth. Better K, the firm's flagship 401(k) offering, is recognized throughout the industry as an innovator in business-based retirement savings plans.

About Rebalance

Rebalance is an award-winning investment firm that provides its clients with access to a fundamentally different and better set of investment options. For individual consumers, Rebalance360 combines world-class investing, financial planning, and personalized advice into a powerful and transformative approach to wealth management. Small business clients trust the firm's Better K offering to help them reduce their 401(k) fees by up to 50%, improve employee participation, and "bring alive" employer-based retirement savings plans.

The Rebalance Investment Committee is anchored by three of the most respected experts in the finance world: Professor Emeritus Burton Malkiel, the world-renowned Senior Economist at Princeton University and author of "A Random Walk Down Wall Street"; Dr. Charley Ellis, the former longtime chairman of the Yale University Endowment; and Jay Vivian, the former Managing Director of IBM's $100+ billion in retirement investment funds for more than 300,000 employees worldwide.

Rebalance is headquartered in Palo Alto, CA and Bethesda, MD and currently manages more than 600 clients with more than $1 billion in financial assets under management. In 2018, Rebalance was honored by Schwab's Pacesetter IMPACT Award™ for Innovation and Growth.

