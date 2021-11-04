From hosting to gift-giving, Slow Table's affordable-luxury food boxes are always appropriate. Shipping across the U.S. via Slow-Table.com

Slow Table Simplifies the Hosting Experience this Holiday Season with its All-New Approach to Gourmet Meal Kits From hosting to gift-giving, Slow Table's affordable-luxury food boxes are always appropriate. Shipping across the U.S. via Slow-Table.com

SEATTLE, Nov. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- All-new food and lifestyle brand Slow Table has simplified impressive, traditional entertaining just in time for the holiday season. Curating a selection of gourmet food boxes and filling them with unique items sourced from around the world, Slow Table is leveling up the standard meal kit experience. From the highest quality foods and inventive pairings, to its commitment to arming hosts with useful tools that make for a no-fuss entertaining experience, Slow Table meal kits and accessories are truly a host's secret weapon.

Slow Table's gourmet Premier Crew is packed three cheeses, three meats, and six artfully paired accoutrements.

Slow Table goes beyond the food, mindfully considering the key ingredients to creating a joyful gathering ambiance and pairing the dining experience in each box with sommelier selected wines, chic table decor, and music playlists -- all available at Slow-Table.com. Unique in the marketplace, Slow Table brings its community an education component as well. Within each box, hosts find an easy-to-follow blueprint for assembly and serving instructions as well as the story on each product, in an effort to simplify the prep process and make anyone's hosting efforts truly impressive.

Slow Table's meal kit catalog includes:

The Mini Crew (feeds 2-4): dinner for two or aperitif for up to four, featuring two cheeses, two meats, three accoutrements, and a dessert. Each Mini Crew has an original theme that inspires its product pairings.

The Premier Crew (feeds 4-6): a mindfully curated selection of three gourmet cheeses, three cured meats, and six accoutrements. Taste mouth-watering prosciutto from Emilia-Romagna, Italy ; Epoisses from Burgundy, France ; and Cambozola Black Label from Bavaria, Germany to name a few. Vegetarian option available.

The Grand Crew (feeds 12-15+): a go-to for larger gatherings, featuring five cheeses, four meats, six accoutrements, bread, three cracker types, three gourmet chocolate bars, and luxurious eco-friendly bamboo napkins. Packed with products difficult to acquire at the local grocer, hosts will find such rarities as a 500 gram wheel of Brillat Savarin Affiné, from Burgundy, France ; the Good Food Award-winning Calabrese Salami by Elevation Meats in Denver, CO ; chocolates infused with rare teas from Singapore ; and more.

Learn more, order, and schedule a gift at Slow-Table.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Slow Table