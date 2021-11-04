Worksite Wellness Council of Massachusetts Announces its Sixth Annual Employer Award Winners

BOSTON, Nov. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Worksite Wellness Council of Massachusetts (WWCMA) is pleased to announce the winners of its sixth annual WorkWell Massachusetts Awards, powered by Healthiest Employers. The awards program recognizes achievements in developing, implementing, and participating in corporate health improvement and wellness programs.



"We know that the well-being of employees and developing a culture to support them can help organizations not only achieve better business outcomes, but also encourage employees to be their best selves. Due to the many recent challenges facing employers today such as the COVID-19 pandemic, now more than ever, well-being has become a main focus," says Jenna Carter, WWCMA Board Director and Awards & Recognition Committee Co-Chair. "We are excited to recognize those organizations that are prioritizing a culture of well-being and providing best-in-class programs to meet the needs of their diverse workforce."

"It's imperative that organizations maintain their competitive advantage by providing employees with an environment they can thrive in with supportive resources across all dimensions of well-being (particularly mental and financial well-being). In doing so, it will help them attract and retain staff and be one of the best places to work," explains Archana Kansagra, WWCMA Board Director and Awards & Recognition Committee Co-Chair. "We commend these award-winning employers for putting their people first. Their employees are empowered, connected, and engaged in their health, well-being, and community. Let's learn from these best practices as we figure out the new normal."

WorkWell Massachusetts Awards is a corporate award program created by the Worksite Wellness Council of Massachusetts (WWCMA), a not-for-profit member organization dedicated to the advancement of worksite wellness programs. WWCMA is partnering with Healthiest Employers, a trusted national awards program that recognizes people-first organizations taking a proactive approach to employee health.

The judging is based on each organization's Healthiest Employers Index — a metric based on six categories: Culture and Leadership Commitment, Foundational Components, Strategic Planning, Communications and Marketing, Programming and Interventions, and Reporting and Analytics. The questionnaire, scoring, and benchmarking were formed with the help of a national, non-biased group of representatives from the academic, medical, and wellness communities. The assessment is scored rubric style on a 1–100 scale, with each question totaling .25–3 points.

"We are proud to recognize these innovative employers for their outstanding wellness programs focusing on the health and well-being of their employees, especially now with the challenges brought on by COVID-19," states Kristie Howard, WWCMA Board Chair. "These challenges are changing the business environment. Investing in employee well-being as a top priority is what sets these companies apart."

This year's awarded companies will be recognized for their best practices in employee health and well-being and receive their WorkWell Massachusetts Award on December 15, 2021 at WWCMA's 10th Anniversary Celebration event at MOLTI on Moody in Waltham, Massachusetts.

The 2021 WorkWell Massachusetts Award Winners (by size category):

SMALL (under 1,000 employees)

Babson College

Borislow Insurance

Boston College High School

Health New England LARGE , continued

CBIZ

Gilbane, Inc.

Ocean State Job Lot

South Shore Health

ZOLL Medical Corporation



MID-SIZE (1,000-2,499 employees)

College of the Holy Cross

Harvard Pilgrim Health Care

Ocean Spray Corporation

Philadelphia Insurance Companies

Walker & Dunlop

ZoomInfo LARGEST (5,000+ employees)

Boston Medical Center

Dana-Farber Cancer Institute

Eversource Energy

U-Haul

Ultimate Kronos Group



LARGE (2,500-4,999 employees)

AAA Northeast

athenahealth

Berkshire Health Systems

Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts

Brightview Senior Living

Cambridge Health Alliance HONORABLE MENTION

ALKU (SMALL)

EverQuote (SMALL)

Gentle Giant Moving Company (SMALL)

The Cooperative Bank of Cape Cod (SMALL)

MAPFRE Insurance (MID-SIZE)

Tufts Health Plan (LARGE)

About Worksite Wellness Council of Massachusetts

The Worksite Wellness Council of Massachusetts (WWCMA) is the preeminent, independent and objective resource for well-being in the workplace. A not-for-profit member organization, WWCMA champions wellness strategies that help employers encourage healthy employees, healthy families and healthy communities across the Commonwealth. The Council offers innovative wellness best practice education, networking and training along with insightful resources for use by Massachusetts organizations and their corporate wellness teams. Visit us at wwcma.org and follow us @WorkWellMass.

About Healthiest Employers

Healthiest Employers® is a trusted awards program that recognizes people-first organizations taking a more proactive approach to employee health. Our goal is to be a resource for organizations focused on improving their employees' health, creating a community invested in their populations' health and wellbeing. Since 2009, Healthiest Employers® has been the leading recognition program for employer wellness. Healthiest Employers has attracted over 10,000 employers from all 50 states, including 72% of the Fortune 100. Today, the Healthiest Employers community represents over 60 million employees or roughly one-third of the U.S. working population.

