Atlis Motor Vehicles Forms Strategic Partnership To Recycle Lithium-ion Batteries

MESA, Ariz., Nov. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Atlis Motor Vehicles (ATLIS), a startup mobility technology company, announced today that it has entered into an agreement with Li-Cycle Corp. (Li-Cycle), an industry leader in lithium-ion battery resource recovery, and the leading lithium-ion battery recycler in North America.

ATLIS is developing a fully electric vehicle platform, proprietary battery cells and packs, and the necessary charging infrastructure to recharge a 500-mile range battery in less than 15 minutes. The XT pickup prototype has been revealed this year and production will begin in 2022.

Creating cube-shaped, tabless prismatic cells, ATLIS is taking a unique approach to the battery management system. The ability to charge in less than 15 minutes requires getting electrons into a battery quickly and managing thermal loads. ATLIS cells are heated to a high temperature at the beginning of the charge to prevent dendrites, lithium formations that can grow inside the battery and cause cell failure, then cooled rapidly at the end to increase life of the cell.

"While we are just beginning our development journey, as a responsible battery and EV manufacturer, battery recycling must be a critical step in our supply chain," said Mark Hanchett, CEO, and founder of Atlis Motor Vehicles. "We are thrilled to partner with a local recycler, like Li-Cycle, not only to be environmentally responsible, but to impact our bottom line. It is less expensive to reuse battery material than mine for new supplies."

Li-Cycle recovers critical materials from lithium-ion batteries and reintroduces them back into the supply chain. Li-Cycle utilizes its commercial lithium-ion battery recycling Spoke & Hub Technologies™ to recycle any lithium-ion battery regardless of its chemistry or form factor, recovering up to 95 percent of all critical materials with the output going back into battery production, closing the loop on this supply chain.

"According to Benchmark Intelligence the total number of lithium-ion batteries that will be available for recycling, globally, will exceed 2 million tonnes by 2025," said Kunal Phalpher, Chief Commercial Officer of Li-Cycle. "There is tremendous opportunity to positively impact the environment through the recycling of EV batteries. Li-Cycle works with both traditional auto manufacturers and innovative startups like ATLIS, who are committed to safe and effective recycling, to help them meet their recycling needs utilizing our breakthrough lithium-ion recycling technologies."

About ATLIS Motor Vehicles

ATLIS is a mobility technology company developing products that will power work. The ATLIS innovators are building an electric vehicle technology platform for heavy and light duty work trucks used in the agriculture, service, utility, and construction industries. To meet the towing and payload capabilities of legacy diesel-powered vehicles, ATLIS is developing proprietary battery technology and a modular system architecture capable of scaling to meet the specific needs of the all-electric vehicle. For more information, visit www.atlismotorvehicles.com.

About Li-Cycle Holdings Corp.

Li-Cycle (NYSE: LICY) is on a mission to leverage its innovative Spoke & Hub Technologies™ to provide a customer-centric, end-of-life solution for lithium-ion batteries, while creating a secondary supply of critical battery materials. Lithium-ion rechargeable batteries are increasingly powering our world in automotive, energy storage, consumer electronics, and other industrial and household applications. The world needs improved technology and supply chain innovations to better manage battery manufacturing waste and end-of-life batteries and to meet the rapidly growing demand for critical and scarce battery-grade raw materials through a closed-loop solution. For more information, visit https://li-cycle.com/.

