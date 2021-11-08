EMBRAER S.A. - Notice to the Market

SÃO JOSÉ DOS CAMPOS, Brazil, Nov. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- EMBRAER S.A. ("Embraer" or "Company") (B3: EMBR3, NYSE: ERJ), in service to Circular Letter No. 7/2020-CVM-SP, announces that Mr. Luis Carlos Affonso (Sr. VP of Engineering, Technology and Corporate Strategy), Mr. Arjan Meijer (President and CEO of Embraer Commercial Aviation) and Mr. Rodrigo Silva e Souza (Market Intelligence Vice President, Embraer Commercial Aviation) will participate in a public event, as indicated below:
Event: "Sustainability in Action " to be held on November 8th, 2021, at 11 a.m. Brazil local time.
Topic: The main topic of the event is the sustainable innovation in commercial aviation by new aircrafts concepts.
Where: The event will be broadcasted live, and can be accessed at the link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=R_a6KcCyDzM
Antonio Carlos Garcia
Executive Vice President, Finance & Investor Relations
